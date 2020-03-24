TV Best Bets Week of 032920

Sunday, March 29
God Friended Me: “Almost Famous”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “Almost Famous,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is reluctant to get involved with the God Account’s latest friend suggestion for fear of hurting Ali’s (Javicia Leslie) chances of being accepted into a trial for a new cancer drug.
Batwoman: “A Narrow Escape”
The CW, 8pm
Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most standup citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested.
The Wall: “Matt and Nick”
NBC, 8pm
Co-pastors and brothers Matt, a firefighter, and Nick, a high school teacher and football coach, from Aubrey, Texas, work tirelessly to feed their community using their church food pantry to feed over 75 families a week. With the all-new Superdrop and millions of dollars just a drop away, there is no stopping where these Texas boys will go on The Wall.
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Season 9 opens with the funeral of Winston Churchill in January 1965, as Nonnatus House enters a bold and innovative era. Unexpected challenges await as the population shifts, rules change, and old diseases come back. Alongside the joy and optimism of birth, the midwives and medics must cope with cases including diphtheria, drug abuse, cancer, tuberculosis and fistula. Meanwhile, their own experiences are fueled by love, loss and doubt — and the very fabric of their lives is jeopardized when Nonnatus itself comes under threat of demolition.
VICE
Showtime, 8pm
Season Premiere!
The weekly newsmagazine debuts on its new network. The 13-episode season will continue to pursue on-the-ground reporting from the front lines of global conflicts as well as investigations into the issues that divide America today.
A Mankiewicz Family Weekend: “Herman J. Mankiewicz”
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Ben and Alex Mankiewicz, and author Sydney Stern (The Brothers Mankiewicz), conclude the weekend by introducing and discussing two legendary films cowritten by Ben’s grandfather Herman J. Mankiewicz. The evening begins with the iconic Citizen Kane(1941), which Mankiewicz cowrote with the film’s director, Orson Welles. This is followed by The Pride of the Yankees(1942), cowritten by Mankiewicz and Jo Swerling.
Family Karma: “Sari, Not Sari”
Bravo, 9pm
Diwali may be a time of forgiveness, but some people missed the memo. As an argument between Vishal, Amrit and Bali erupts at the annual Fire Tower celebration, the friend group is fractured. While Amrit welcomes his boyfriend Nicholas to town for a reality check on their future, Monica finally reckons with the truth behind Brian’s unmasked feelings.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Fortune Favors the Brave”
CBS, 9pm
In the new episode “Fortune Favors the Brave,” Sam (LL Cool J) has to investigate the murder of an Iranian exile while also saving a new agent (guest star Caleb Castille) who accidentally triggers a bomb.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Glitch”
NBC, 9pm
After receiving heartbreaking news, Zoey (Jane Levy) suffers a mysterious “glitch” in her powers.
