Sunday, June 30
2019 U.S. Senior Open: Final Round
FOX, 2pm Live
Catch final round action of the U.S. Senior Open Championship from Notre Dame’s Warren Golf Course.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Camping World 400
NBCSN, 3pm Live
NBC Sports begins its coverage of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season with the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., on NBCSN.
Sunday Best
BET, 8pm
Season Premiere!
After a four-year hiatus, the gospel-singing competition series returns for Season 9. Grammy winner Kirk Franklin is back as host, with Erica Campbell, gospel songstress and host of the radio show Get Up! Mornings, returning as a judge. New to the panel this season are Grammy nominees Kelly Price and Jonathan McReynolds. With a brand-new stage and themed challenges, this season is promised to be the toughest one yet for aspiring contestants gathered from live auditions in Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit, London, Johannesburg, Lagos and Washington, D.C.
Burden of Truth: “Hungry, Cold & Tired”
The CW, 8pm
Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) scramble to save their new client from jail, but things are thrown into disarray when a new witness comes forward. Meanwhile, Luna (Star Slade) is forced to make an agonizing choice.
The Rook
Starz, 8pm
New Series!
Emma Greenwell (Shameless) stars in this sci-fi spy thriller as Myfanwy Thomas, a woman who wakes up to find herself surrounded by dead bodies and her memory gone. Soon she discovers she belongs to a secret government agency who monitors people with enhanced abilities and must attempt to discover who wiped her memory and why.
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm
The first duo to compete during this week’s hourlong episode is Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown (Queer Eye). Next up, actress Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) and Joel McHale (Card Sharks) compete with hopes of making it to the winner’s circle and winning the ultimate prize of $100,000.
Fear the Walking Dead: “The End of Everything”
AMC, 9pm
Althea (Maggie Grace) chases a story with dogged determination, putting the mission and her life in danger.
Southern Charm New Orleans: “Housewarming Gone Cold”
Bravo, 9pm
As the group works to process Reagan’s shocking announcement, she drops yet another life-altering bombshell. Barry reveals his plans to expand his fitness empire. Jeff tries to move on from Reagan by dipping his toe in the dating pond, but his happy-go-lucky front unravels — leading to an emotional breakdown. Meanwhile, Tamica and Kelsey go head-to-head at Kelsey and Justin’s housewarming party.
Instinct
CBS, 9pm
Season Premiere!
Dylan Reinhart (Alan Cumming) is reinstated and joins his partner, NYPD Detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic), on a new case called the “Sleeping Beauty Killer.” New recurring cast members for Season 2 include Reshma Shetty as Julian’s (Naveen Andrews) old flame and Travis Van Winkle as a cop from Nebraska tracking a suspect in Manhattan.
Carnival Eats: “Gordita, Pray, Love”
Cooking Channel, 9pm
Noah Cappe hits the jackpot with onion ring nachos supreme and cosmic funnel cake at the Pasco County Fair in Florida.
