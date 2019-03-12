Sunday, March 17
NBA Basketball
ABC & ESPN, beginning at 3:30pm Live
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers visit Fiserv Forum for a matinee against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on ABC. Tonight on ESPN, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves battle James Harden and the Rockets in Houston.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Auto Club 400
FOX, 3:30pm Live
NASCAR’s West Coast spring tour wraps up at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., as Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott and 2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano compete in the Auto Club 400.
2019 NCAA Basketball Selection Show
CBS, 6pm Live
The 68-team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field is announced live on CBS, featuring analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from teams’ coaches and players.
God Friended Me: “The Dragon Slayer”
CBS, 8pm
Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) gets an offer to join a podcast network that wants exclusive rights to the God Account story in the new episode “The Dragon Slayer.”
The Simpsons: “E My Sports”
FOX, 8pm
Guest Star Alert!
Natasha Lyonne and Ken Jeong lend their voices to the episode where Bart excels in video game competitions and — d’oh! — Homer discovers that he actually likes coaching his son.
Mommy’s Little Princess
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
After a tough upbringing by a drug-addicted mother, 10-year-old Lizzy (Sarah Abbott) is adopted by Julianna (Alicia Leigh Willis) and her boyfriend, Greg. Hoping to help Lizzy learn more about who she is, Julianna buys an online genetics test, and they discover that Lizzy is related to a German royal family. As Lizzy’s unhealthy fascination with being a princess grows, she begins to blur fantasy and reality, and her actions turn deadly.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Till Death Do Us Part”
CBS, 9pm
The NCIS family celebrates the wedding of Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) in the new episode “Till Death Do Us Part.”
Tricky Dick
CNN, 9pm
New Series!
This four-part documentary series tracks the rise and fall of President Richard Nixon. Never-before-seen footage will be among the elements used to chronicle Nixon’s early political maneuvers in California, the game-changing Kennedy-Nixon debates and Nixon’s disgraceful exit from politics in the wake of the Watergate scandal.
Billions
Showtime, 9pm
Season Premiere!
A fresh new rivalry is promised for the series’ fourth season. Axe’s (Damian Lewis) newest archenemy is his former protégé Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), who left him to form a new hedge fund. Maybe Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Axe will work together this season?
Epic Yellowstone: “Return of the Predators”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm
The new episode “Return of the Predators” looks at two animal species that have made a strong comeback in Yellowstone. Follow ferocious wolves of the Wapiti Lake Pack as they keep Yellowstone’s bison herds in check, and see how a mother grizzly bear defends her cubs and teaches them to hunt newborn elk.
Madam Secretary: “The New Normal” Related Media: