Sunday, Nov. 3
Formula One Racing: Emirates U.S. Grand Prix
ABC, 1:30pm Live
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and their F1 mates are at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the Emirates U.S. Grand Prix.
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Series: Internationaux de France
NBC, 4pm
NBC’s coverage of figure skating’s ISU Grand Prix Series features a two-hour presentation of competition from the Internationaux de France.
Christmas With a Prince: Becoming Royal
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
In the sequel to last year’s holiday hit, one year after Dr. Tasha and Prince Alexander (Kaitlyn Leeb and Nick Hounslow) met and fell in love, Tasha is on her way to spend the holidays in San Saverre and get a taste of royal life. When Alexander surprises her with a proposal, Tasha tries to stay grounded while planning a royal wedding and dealing with a scheme to disrupt their royal engagement.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “The Moore the Merrier”
Bravo, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Porsha’s relationship with Dennis hits a rough patch after he betrays her trust. An unexpected guest shows up at Kandi’s restaurant to reveal some shocking news regarding Dennis. Meanwhile, Cynthia’s obsession with wanting to get engaged reaches new heights. Kenya throws a coming out party to introduce the ladies to Brooklyn, but the celebration soon takes a left turn when Eva makes an offhanded comment that rubs Kenya the wrong way.
The Simpsons: “Gorillas on the Mast”
FOX, 8pm
After a trip to Aquatraz Water Park, Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) becomes determined to set free Springfield’s most vicious animals in captivity. Primatologist Jane Goodall provides a guest voice in the new episode “Gorillas on the Mast.”
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
When Belinda (Kim Shaw) heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex (Kevin McGarry) for the town’s annual Christmas Scavenger Hunt.
Always and Forever Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
When marketing exec Lucy (Lexi Lawson) learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store Forever Christmas, she makes a trip back home for a final Christmas season before selling the site to a hip athletic leisurewear company. But once back in Vermont, she begins to understand why her grandfather’s shop is so special. Mark Ghanimé and Beth Broderick also star.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Epic Songs of ’85”
AXS TV, 8:30pm
Rock experts like Kelly Hansen, Randy Jackson, Kevin Cronin and more help make a list to count down the top songs that peaked in 1985.
God Friended Me: “The Fighter”
CBS, 8:30pm
In the new episode “The Fighter,” the God Account sends Miles (Brandan Micheal Hall) the name of Elena (guest star Cynthia Sosa), a social worker who began training in mixed martial arts to help heal the emotional wounds of a traumatic experience.
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge
Food Network, 9pm
Season Premiere!
Six chefs face off to create the ultimate Thanksgiving dishes. Host Giada De Laurentiis challenges the contestants to prepare the most
Related Media: