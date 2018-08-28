Sunday, Sept. 2
Verizon IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Portland
NBCSN, 3pm Live
After an 11-year absence, IndyCar racing is back in Oregon for the Grand Prix of Portland, contested on the 12-turn road course at Portland International Raceway. Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Ryan Hunter-Reay look to come out with a win in the season’s penultimate race.
Snapped: Notorious: “The BTK Serial Killer”
Oxygen, 6pm
Over the course of 17 years, the infamous “BTK Killer” Dennis Rader murdered 10 people and ridiculed police and press. In an exclusive interview, Rader speaks about what drove him to murder and the secrets he kept hidden for 30 years. This two-hour special also includes interviews with the journalists he tormented years ago.
College Football: Miami vs. LSU
ABC, 7:30pm Live
Enjoy some Sunday night college football before the NFL takes over next week. In one of the season’s biggest nonconference matchups, the Miami Hurricanes play the LSU Tigers in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Married to Medicine
Bravo, 8pm
Season Premiere!
They have the healing touch — at least when it comes to romance. On Season 6 of this docuseries about MDs, both Dr. Jacqueline Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore have patched things up with their husbands. Now if they could just get along with the women in their social circle …
Major League Baseball: L.A. Angels at Houston
ESPN, 8pm Live
Sunday Night Baseball heads to Minute Maid Park in Houston as the L.A. Angels visit the Astros in the finale of a four-game series.
OBJECTified
FOX News Channel, 8pm
We’ve seen Pamela Anderson dissect her first Playboy cover and Kris Jenner wax nostalgic about her kids’ baby clothes. Now the series that showcases celebs’ prized possessions asks Jaclyn Smith to share her treasures. Among them? A cherished statue created by her late Charlie’s Angels costar Farrah Fawcett, an antique bed frame — purchased with her first paycheck — and a pair of old ballet slippers representing her early love for dance.
He’s Watching
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Angela’s perfect-seeming life gets derailed when her ex-boyfriend reappears and they begin a steamy affair. Although he initially seems like the sweet man she once loved, she soon discovers that something sinister lurks beneath the surface, and her fiancé, friends and career are all in jeopardy. Stars Linsey Godfrey and Tilky Jones.
Fear the Walking Dead: “Weak”
AMC, 9pm
Things on Fear the Walking Dead are about to heat up — literally. For a weakened Althea, a.k.a. AI (Maggie Grace), and distraught June (Jenna Elfman), who’ve been separated from the rest of the apocalypse survivors in the wake of a hurricane, undead walkers may be the least of their worries. On tonight’s episode, directed by cast member Colman Domingo (the mysterious Victor Strand), food, water and medicine are in short supply. Oh, and Althea is about to be struck by an intense fever.
Monday, Sept. 3
Major League Baseball
ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live
ESPN has a Labor Day doubleheader of MLB games with the Boston Red Sox at the Atlanta Braves and the N.Y. Yankees at the
