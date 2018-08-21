Sunday, Aug. 26
Little League Baseball World Series: Championship
ABC, 3pm Live
The U.S. champion takes on the international champion today at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa., for the 2018 Little League World Series title.
NFL Preseason
FOX & NBC, beginning at 4pm Live
Week 3 of the NFL preseason wraps up with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Buffalo Bills on FOX, followed by the Arizona Cardinals at the Dallas Cowboys on NBC.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm
Who will prevail: Vanilla Ice or Tootie? The ’90s rapper competes against actress/director Kim Fields (The Facts of Life). Then, Ice-T (Law & Order: SVU) and his wife Coco compete against Vivica A. Fox (Empire), along with their families.
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off
Food Network, 8pm
Season Finale!
The final three chefs prepare their best summer dishes in hopes of impressing host Eddie Jackson, judges Damaris Phillips and Jamika Pessoa, and a special guest judge. The winner takes home $25,000 and the title of Ultimate Summer Cook-Off Champion.
The Cowboy Way
INSP, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Alabama’s Faith Cattle Company saddles up for a fourth ride through this unscripted look at traditional America. In this installment, the team — Bubba Thompson, Cody Harris and Chris “Booger” Brown — is entrusted with a rancher’s million-dollar herd.
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm
Tonight, Rita Moreno and Justina Machado (both of Netflix’s One Day at a Time) face off first. Then, Leslie Jones (SNL) competes against Modern Family’s Julie Bowen.
Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder in D Minor
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
When a local art collector dies and his expansive collection is auctioned off, garage sale guru and amateur sleuth Jennifer Shannon (Lori Loughlin) and her business partner purchase a rare piece. But when the provenance of the entire collection comes into question, and Jenn determines that the man may have a secret stash of ill-gotten treasures hidden away, she finds herself investigating a premeditated murder.
Sharp Objects
HBO, 9pm
Series Finale!
HBO’s thrilling limited series based on the 2006 Gillian Flynn novel and starring Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Eliza Scanlen and Henry Czerny comes to a shattering conclusion.
Power
Starz, 9pm
Tasha St. Patrick, the savvy matriarch played by Naturi Naughton on Starz’s hit drama Power, is not a woman to be trifled with under the best of circumstances. And that certainly wouldn’t describe the past five seasons. Her marriage to drug kingpin James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) has disintegrated. Her son, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), is slipping into the criminal life. Daughter Raina (Donshea Hopkins) was recently murdered. So it’s no wonder Tasha is finally ready to snap.
To Tell the Truth
ABC, 10pm
Season Finale!
Who’s the sexiest teacher alive? The longest-working “Rosie the Riveter”? A bug whisperer? The game show’s final celebrity panel of the summer — Sherri Shepherd, Lauren Ash, Curtis Stone and Joshua Malina — tries to separate the real deals from the fibbing imposters.
