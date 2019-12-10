Sunday, Dec. 15
White House Christmas 2019
HGTV, 5pm
Maureen McCormick, The Brady Bunch’s Marcia, joins home renovation expert and star of Windy City Rehab Alison Victoria to cohost this special that includes a room-by-room tour of the White House in all of its decorated-for-the-holidays glory. The theme for this year’s decor has not yet been announced, but if history is anything to go on, the transformation of “the People’s House” will be magnificent.
A Beauty & the Beast Christmas
ION Television, 7pm
Ginger Holiday, a peppy Christmas influencer, is convinced by her agent to fake a holiday romance with viral bad boy Beau Bradley to gain more followers. Ginger and Beau initially can't stand each other, but as they spend more time together they realize the feelings they had to fake at first might just be turning into something heartfelt.
Snowbound for Christmas
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
A marketing executive is invited by her charming and handsome boss to pitch a major project to prospective clients at a posh resort, and the two get snowed in before any of the other guests can arrive. Now, with the hotel to themselves, a fairy tale snowscape outside and sparks flying inside, they find that being alone together is all the Christmas magic they need.
The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
CBS, 8pm
Actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, children’s television program Sesame Street, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire are the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors recognizing their contributions to arts and culture.
The Christmas Caroler Challenge: “The Auditions Part 1”
The CW, 8pm
New Series!
This Christmas caroling competition series features 12 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. From the most elaborate, ultra-traditional, virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol, each group will be judged by three celebrity judges.
The Simpsons: “Bobby, It’s Cold Outside”
FOX, 8pm
Springfield Mall hires a new Santa — and it’s Bart’s archnemesis, Sideshow Bob! The possibly reformed evil genius (voiced by Kelsey Grammer) couldn’t have anything to do with the packages being stolen from people’s doorsteps, could he? Plus, NCIS: New Orleans’ Scott Bakula guest-stars as himself.
A Cheerful Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
Lauren (Erica Deutschman) and her best friend think they have landed their dream job — personal “Christmas coaches.” This holiday season promises to be their biggest ever when they land a royal client, the Anderson family, who has moved from England. When Lauren meets James (Chad Connell), the eldest son, he wants nothing to do with planning Christmas. But Lauren won’t be thwarted in helping this royal family embrace the true spirit of Christmas.
Rediscovering Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm
At the annual Snowflake Festival, the founders’ grandson butts heads with a decorator (Jessica Lowndes).
Christmas Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Tonight’s back-to-back Christmas-themed features are Holid
