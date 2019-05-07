Sunday, May 12
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network, 11am
Season Premiere!
Valerie Bertinelli honors the cooking of her dear grandmother “Nonnie.” With pistachio gelato and a special kind of lasagna on the menu, we can understand why.
Mummy’s Day Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 4:30pm
Get wrapped up in a triple feature of The Mummy (1999), The Mummy Returns (2001) and the Syfy premiere of The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008).
Killing Eve: “I Hope You Like Missionary!”
BBC America & AMC, 8pm
Villanelle (Jodie Comer) uses her unrivaled infiltration skills to immerse herself in the world of a target in the new episode “I Hope You Like Missionary!”
The Red Line
CBS, 8pm
Limited series The Red Line continues with two new episodes tonight. In “One Day We May Be More Than a Body,” Daniel (Noah Wyle) seeks comfort from his colleague, Liam (Vinny Chhibber). Then in “We Turn Up This Music Louder Than a Mother’s Cry,” Daniel fears for Jira’s (Aliyah Royale) safety after receiving a threatening phone call warning her to stop speaking out about the shooting.
Supergirl: “Red Dawn”
The CW, 8pm
Kara (Melissa Benoist) comes face-to-face with Red Daughter and the two engage in an epic battle. Determined to find a way to extract the Harun-El, Lena (Katie McGrath) turns to an unlikely source for help — Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong).
The Simpsons: “The Crystal Blue-Haired Persuasion”
FOX, 8pm
Season Finale!
Season 30 comes to a close as Homer's job at the power plant cuts healthcare benefits for children and Marge buys healing crystals as a cheaper solution for Bart's ADD. When Bart begins to succeed in school, Marge is prompted to open her own new-age store and start her own crystal empire.
Our Cartoon President
Showtime, 8pm
Season Premiere!
A brand-new season of the animated political comedy that takes a fictional documentary crew behind the scenes in the Oval Office begins tonight. This series features the voices of Jeff Bergman, James Adomian and Gabriel Gundacker.
The Spanish Princess: “Fever Dream”
Starz, 8pm
The second episode of Starz’s newest period drama finds Catherine (Charlotte Hope) one step closer to the English throne with her marriage to Arthur, but she’s forced to navigate the challenges of a new relationship and a new court.
Bob’s Burgers: “Yes Without My Zeke”
FOX, 8:30pm
Season Finale!
Zeke (Bobby Tisdale) might be sent away to a disciplinary school, which means Tina (Dan Mintz) could finally have his best friend and her sort-of boyfriend, Jimmy Jr. (H. Jon Benjamin), all to herself.
Family Guy: “Adam West High”
FOX, 9pm
Season Finale!
When Brian’s proposition to rename Quahog’s high school as “Adam West High,” in honor of the late mayor, is successful, he feels encouraged to run for mayor of Quahog. But the race takes a turn when Quagmire throws his hat into the ring.
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Prescription for Murder
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
“Hailey Dean Myster
Related Media: