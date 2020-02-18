TV Best Bets_Week Of 022320

Sunday, Feb. 23
College Basketball
CBS & FS1, beginning at 2pm Live
Highlights of Sunday’s college basketball action include St. John’s at Seton Hall (CBS), Butler at Creighton (FS1) and Maryland at Ohio State (CBS).
God Friended Me: “Raspberry Pie”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “Raspberry Pie,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is confused when the God Account sends him his own name as a friend suggestion.
Naked and Afraid
Discovery Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Spanning five continents and some of the most punishing environments to date — including shark-filled waters off the Bermuda Triangle, snake-infested jungles in the Philippines and more — the new season of the competition survival series also features some firsts, like having the first set of siblings working together out in the wild. Baring it all, two twin sisters and two brothers take on a unique four-person, 21-day challenge. Can the siblings survive the elements — and each other — as tensions run high and their bonds are tested like never before?
The Simpsons: “Frinkcoin”
FOX, 8pm
Professor Frink (voice of Hank Azaria) becomes the richest man in Springfield after developing a cryptocurrency in the new episode “Frinkcoin.”
Duncanville: “Red Head Redemption”
FOX, 8:30pm
Rock star Alice Cooper is a guest voice on the new episode “Red Head Redemption,” in which an online video game tournament turns into a rivalry between Duncan and Kimberly (voices of Amy Poehler and Riki Lindhome).
The Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm
New Episodes!
Back from its Season 10 hiatus, there’s a lot to worry about now that the survivors know Alpha was behind the Whisperer spy Dante. The season ended with Gabriel stabbing Dante for killing Siddiq, but how many other double agents might be mixed in with their community? And what’s going to happen to Carol, Daryl and the rest of the survivors who fell onto a cave-like plateau with a herd of zombies below them?
NCIS: Los Angeles: “The Circle”
CBS, 9pm
Anna Kolcheck (returning guest star Bar Paly) warns Callen (Chris O’Donnell) that he is in danger and must now work with an archenemy to stop an underground trafficking ring in the new episode “The Circle.”
Race for the White House: “Reagan v. Carter”
CNN, 9pm
The 1980 presidential race sees President Jimmy Carter and Republican opponent Ronald Reagan having to fight off fierce challenges from within as both parties struggle to reinvent themselves and use the global media spotlight to their advantage.
Bob’s Burgers: “Three Girls and a Little Wharfy”
FOX, 9pm
Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) skeptically joins her friends in a search for the mythical sea monster Wharfy. Kathryn Hahn provides a guest voice in the new episode “Three Girls and a Little Wharfy.”
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Boss”
NBC, 9pm
Zoey (Jane Levy) must decide whether or not to get involved in her boss Joan’s (Lauren Graham) troubled marriage after she hears Joan sing a “heart song.” Zoey creates a new program for the family to communicate with Mitch (Peter Gallagher), but when his first word is not what they expected, Maggie (Mary Ste
