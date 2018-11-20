Sunday, Nov. 25
Dancing With the Stars: Juniors: “Time Machine”
ABC, 8pm
The five remaining celebrity kids will travel to the past as well as the future and perform a dance from their chosen era.
The Simpsons: “Krusty The Clown”
FOX, 8pm
Guest Star Alert!
The voices of Billy Eichner and Peter Serafinowicz can be heard when Krusty hides out at a real circus, and finds happiness there. The big-footed funnyman was on the run after almost killing Homer, who had found his calling as a TV recapper but had given Krusty a harsh grade, fueling his ire.
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
Candace Cameron Bure stars as a woman who is accidentally locked in a department store overnight. When she meets her quirky guardian angel (Jean Smart) in the store’s shoe department, she is given love and life advice and revisits Christmases past, present and future. Luke Macfarlane also stars.
Jingle Belle
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Isabelle (Tatyana Ali) and her high school sweetheart Mike (Cornelius Smith Jr.) had a history of rocking their small town’s annual Christmas Eve Pageant with a holiday duet. But after graduation, Isabelle moved to New York to study at Juilliard, and Mike was left behind. Years later, Isabelle returns to help with the pageant, and when she learns that Mike is directing it, the stage is set for a showstopping reunion duet. Loretta Devine, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Tempestt Bledsoe also star.
The Flood
National Geographic, 8pm
Angela Bassett narrates this gorgeous film about Botswana’s Okavango wilderness, rejuvenated annually by a flood that originates from rainfall in Angola’s mountains. The water creates an ecosystem that attracts elephants, hippos, lions and more.
Outlander: “Common Ground”
Starz, 8pm
Having been led by providence to Fraser’s Ridge, Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and young Ian (John Bell) begin to build a home in the Blue Ridge Mountains. But their efforts are stymied by unwelcoming neighbors and a bloodthirsty bear that ravages their settlement. In the 20th century, Roger tries to reconnect with Brianna by searching for proof that her parents found each other in the past.
God Friended Me: “King’s Gambit”
CBS, 8:30pm
In the new episode “King’s Gambit,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is sent a friend suggestion for a chess star who vanished after losing a huge match to his rival 10 years ago.
The Walking Dead: “Evolution”
AMC, 9pm
Midseason Finale!
A small rescue mission braves a dangerous herd in their hunt for a missing comrade, only to discover a surprising threat that could doom them all.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “Reunion Part 1”
Bravo, 9pm
In part 1 of 3, the reunion kicks off with the housewives gathering on the couch to rehash the past year. Meghan clashes with Vicki over her stepmom comments. Tamra reveals the heartbreaking family drama she has been keeping a secret. Plus, a housewife from the past speaks her mind about Tamra’s religious transformation.
Charmed: “Out of Scythe”
The CW, 9pm
After some unusual seismic activity, Harry (Rupert Evans) informs the sisters that Hilltowne is a portal to he
Related Media: