Sunday, May 26
Tennis: French Open: Early Rounds
Tennis Channel, 5am Live
The second Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar features the world’s best players competing on the red clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris. Rafael Nadal tries for his third straight (and 12th overall) French Open title. On the women’s side, Simona Halep won her first Grand Slam last year in Paris. Tennis Channel and NBC combine to televise the tournament through June 9.
Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix
ESPN, 9:05am Live
Formula One’s most prestigious and picturesque race returns to the streets of Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix as stars Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton continue their rivalry. ESPN airs the race live in the morning, with ABC airing an encore in the afternoon.
NTT IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500
NBC, 12pm Live
The Memorial Day weekend tradition returns for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 from famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Top drivers Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Sebastien Bourdais and 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power take on the Brickyard’s 2.5-mile rectangular oval. This is the first Indy 500 broadcast by NBC.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Coca-Cola 600
FOX, 6pm Live
A big day of auto racing wraps up with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 600-mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.
American Ninja Warrior: “All Stars Skills Special”
NBC, 7pm
Top competitors and fan-favorites from Season 10 compete in this special. The iconic obstacles get super-sized as the best competitors face-off in the high-octane Skills Competition, featuring the return of the Wicked Wingnuts, the lightning-fast Striding Steps, a record-setting attempt on the four-story Super Salmon Ladder and ninjas going for big air on the Big Dipper Freestyle. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host.
Killing Eve
BBC America & AMC, 8pm
Season Finale!
Eve’s (Sandra Oh) mission is disastrously compromised in the Season 2 finale “You’re Mine.” Villanelle (Jodie Comer) does everything she can in order to get to her ultimate target. Killing Eve has been renewed for a third season.
The Top 10 Greatest Animal Movies of All Time
The CW, 8pm
Dean Cain hosts this special counting down the greatest animal movies of all time. Hollywood’s greatest four-legged, furry and finned actors steal scenes and warm hearts everywhere in some of the most memorable moments in cinematic history.
National Memorial Day Concert
PBS, 8pm
Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise cohost the 30th anniversary edition of this musical salute to America’s fallen heroes. The National Symphony Orchestra performs live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Time to cry again!
A Discovery of Witches
AMC & BBC America, 9pm
Season Finale!
The first season of the series based on Deborah Harkness’ bestselling trilogy of fantasy novels comes to an end tonight. Matthew’s (Matthew Goode) attempts to rescue Diana (Teresa Palmer) go horribly wrong, and Diana discovers how lethal her powers can be.
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch
HBO, 9pm
Shot in punishing conditions and under supreme secrecy, the final season of Game of Thrones is profiled in this two-hour documentary highlighting the humor and heart that went into making the ic
