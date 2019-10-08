Sunday, Oct. 13
NFL Football
NFL Network & NBC, beginning at 9:30am Live
A full Sunday of NFL action begins in the morning as the Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on NFL Network. Sunday Night Football on NBC has the Pittsburgh Steelers in Carson, Calif., to face the L.A. Chargers.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: 1000Bulbs.com 500
NBC, 2pm Live
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue today at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway with the second of three races in the Round of 12.
The Simpsons: “The Fat Blue Line”
FOX, 8pm
Guest Star Alert!
Jason Momoa guest-voices as himself while Bob Odenkirk voices a mob lawyer in an episode where a pickpocket targets festivalgoers. After the state investigator puts the wrong man in jail, Chief Wiggum sets out to clear his name, catch the real criminal and show he’s still up for police work.
Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall: “The Sheriff’s Son”
Investigation Discovery, 8pm
When an Arkansas outdoorsman disappears, authorities wade through a series of accusations and rumors in their hunt for the missing man. As they zero in on a suspect and the body count rises, detectives rush to capture the killer before it’s too late.
Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott return for the second installment of their mystery franchise as puzzle-solving newspaper crossword editor Tess Harper and police lieutenant Logan O’Connor. After a marriage proposal turns from joy to murder, Tess and Logan are called upon to solve the crime. “We have to solve the puzzle,” teases Elliott. “So get your thinking caps on!”
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Hail Mary”
CBS, 9:30pm
In the new episode “Hail Mary,” Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) run protection detail for retired Navy Admiral Kilbride (guest star Gerald McRaney) in an operation to locate a missing Naval intelligence officer.
The Rookie: “The Bet”
ABC, 10pm
Castle reunion! Tonight Nathan Fillion welcomes two actors who played detectives to his crime-solving mystery writer on the 2009-16 ABC drama. Seamus Dever visits as the shady right-hand man to a city councilwoman, and Jon Huertas is a Homeland Security agent in peril.
Why We Hate
Discovery Channel, 10pm
New Series!
Tennessee Williams said hate “can only exist where there is no understanding.” This ambitious six-part docuseries from Steven Spielberg and documentarian Alex Gibney digs deep into that emotion and the destruction it causes.
E! True Hollywood Story: “Who Is Kim Kardashian West?”
E!, 10pm
Reality star, businesswoman, mother, wife, sister, prison-reform advocate and potential attorney Kim Kardashian West, along with friends, family and Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam Chazan, discusses the real Kim.
Madam Secretary: “The Strike Zone”
CBS, 10:30pm
Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) faces mounting protests over rising fuel costs as she prepares to throw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game in the new episode “The Strik
