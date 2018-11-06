Sunday, Nov. 11
TCM Veterans Day Guest Programmers
TCM, beginning at 12:45pm
On Veterans Day, Turner Classic Movies offers a day of films programmed and hosted by six veterans from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy. The veterans join host Ben Mankiewicz to discuss their military experiences as well as introduce the films they selected that have been meaningful to them (and which are not necessarily military-themed). The event kicks off with 1961’s A Raisin in the Sun.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Can-Am 500
NBC, 2:30pm
The Cup Series playoffs finish the Round of 8 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix, setting the stage for next week’s finale. Following today’s race, four drivers will be eligible for the championship. Will 2017 winner Martin Truex Jr. be among them?
Chandler Christmas Getaway
UP TV, 7pm
Original Film!
It’s the fifth installment of the Chandler family’s adventures! When December’s weather turns unseasonably warm, the Chandlers (Malinda Williams, Victoria Rowell, Gregory Alan Williams and DeEtta West) head to a cabin for wintry fun. But when old feuds awaken and new feuds arise, the Chandlers must pull themselves together to have a happy holiday.
Dancing With the Stars: Juniors
ABC, 8pm
The seven remaining celebrity kids have each been tasked with choosing the song they will dance to. While some of the songs chosen were favorites of the celebrity kids, others held some kind of special meaning to them.
Christmas in Love
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
A small-town crafter (Brooke D’Orsay) who works in a bakery clashes with the company’s new CEO (Daniel Lissing) and teaches him that the secret ingredient in their famous Christmas Kringle is the bakery’s local employees. Mary-Margaret Humes also stars.
Seduced by My Neighbor
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film
Single mom Sarah moves into the suburbs and starts dating a firefighter, only to find herself the target of an obsessive neighborhood watchman who tries to prove that he’s the best man to protect her — even if he has to create the danger himself. This “woman in peril” thriller stars Andrea Bogart, Trevor St. John, Sierra McCormick and Beth Broderick.
Outlander: “Do No Harm”
Starz, 8pm
Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) visit his aunt Jocasta (singer and actress Maria Doyle Kennedy) at her plantation, River Run. When tragedy strikes at the plantation, Jamie and Claire find themselves caught between what’s right and the law of the land, facing an impossible decision.
God Friended Me: “The Prodigal Son”
CBS, 8:30pm
In the new episode “The Prodigal Son,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is forced to confront family secrets when the God Account points him toward his uncle (guest star Malik Yoba).
20/20: “Becoming Michelle: A First Lady’s Journey With Robin Roberts”
ABC, 9pm
Robin Roberts talks to former first lady Michelle Obama about her journey from Chicago’s South Side to the White House, as well as her new book, Becoming.
The Walking Dead: “Who Are You Now?”
AMC, 9pm
The Survivors encounter unfamiliar faces outside the safety of their community's walls and must decide whether or not this
