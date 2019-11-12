Sunday, Nov. 17
The Crown
Netflix
Season Premiere!
Season 3 of the acclaimed drama about the life of Queen Elizabeth spans the early 1960s through late 1970s and introduces Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies as appropriately older versions of Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Also new to the cast are Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network, 11:30am
Season Premiere!
In the Season 10 premiere, “Thanksgiving, SoCal-style,” Valerie Bertinelli loves the ease of living and cooking in Southern California, and the Thanksgiving holiday is no exception. This year, she’s treating her guests to a luscious, festive, Cali-style celebration with all the traditional flavors of turkey, sweet potatoes and stuffing done with a SoCal twist.
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Series: Rostelecom Cup
NBC, 12pm Live
Figure skating’s ISU Grand Prix Series stops in Moscow for the Rostelecom Cup.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Ford EcoBoost 400
NBC, 3pm Live
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season comes down to the Ford EcoBoost 400 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The highest-placing finisher among the Championship 4 finalists in today’s race wins the season championship.
Christmas Cupcakes
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
When their family bakery may have to close its doors, rival sisters team up to win the grand prize in a national baking competition. The siblings are thrown into the fierce world of culinary competition, but discover a prize larger than they’d ever imagined. Cindy Busby, Erin Karpluk, Corey Loranger and Kristian Bruun star.
2019 Soul Train Awards
BET & BET Her, 8pm Live
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are back to host the annual awards ceremony that recognizes the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop across 12 different categories. Chris Brown leads the nominees with eight nods, followed by Drake with seven, and Beyoncé and Lizzo with six each.
Good Eats: “The Turkey Strikes Back ... Again”
Food Network, 8pm
Alton Brown hosts a one-hour special dedicated to the most versatile of the “New World” birds, which is often reserved for holiday meals only. Brown puts an end to that with three recipes that can be created year-round.
The Simpsons: “Livin La Pura Vida”
FOX, 8pm
The Simpsons join other Springfield families on the Van Houtens’ annual trip to Costa Rica, which they obviously can’t afford. Fortune Feimster provides a guest voice in the new episode “Livin La Pura Vida.”
Write Before Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
Jessica (Torrey DeVitto) sends Christmas cards to those who’ve had a major impact on her life — the aunt who raised her, her brother, an aging pop star, the teacher who inspired her and her friend who always tells the truth. Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich and Drew Seeley also star.
Random Acts of Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, investigative journalist Sydney (Erin Cahill) meets a competing report
