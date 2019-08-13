Sunday, Aug. 18
NTT IndyCar Series: ABC Supply 500
NBCSN, 2:30pm Live
Top IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and others compete in the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.
NFL Preseason
CBS & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live
A doubleheader of Week 2 NFL preseason games has the New Orleans Saints at the Los Angeles Chargers on CBS, followed by the Seattle Seahawks at the Minnesota Vikings on FOX.
Major League Baseball: Pittsburgh vs. Chicago Cubs
ESPN, 7pm Live
Coinciding with the Little League Baseball World Series, the 2019 MLB Little League Classic features the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.
Good Witch: “The Graduation”
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Season Finale!
Grace (Bailee Madison) and Nick’s (Rhys Matthew Bond) graduation day has arrived, and Cassie (Catherine Bell) pulls out all the stops to ensure that the occasion is truly magical. James Denton also stars.
The Movies: “The Golden Age”
CNN, 9pm
Series Finale!
The series wraps up by exploring the most iconic films from Hollywood’s golden age of the 1930s through the 1950s, such as King Kong, Casablanca and A Star Is Born.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Very Foul Play
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
Aurora (Candace Cameron Bure) and friends are off to a resort for a true-crime convention. While there, they take part in a mystery dinner theater, but art imitates life when a fellow actor gets killed.
Cola Wars
History, 9pm
This two-hour special traces the long and ferocious rivalry between Coke and Pepsi, centered on the “New Coke” debacle of 1985, when Coca-Cola’s executives took a step so daring that no one in either company could believe it: They changed the formula of the most popular beverage on the planet after nearly a century.
I Am Patrick Swayze
Paramount Network, 9pm
This loving tribute to screen icon Patrick Swayze showcases the prolific actor’s life and career through untold stories, exclusive interviews, heartfelt home movies and family photos featuring those who knew him best.
The Righteous Gemstones
HBO, 10pm
New Series!
Danny McBride stars in and executive produces this outrageously fun comedy that tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long history of deviance, greed and “charitable” work. John Goodman, Adam Devine and Edi Patterson also star. The nine-episode series kicks off with an hourlong episode this week, followed by half-hour episodes on the following Sundays.
Monday, Aug. 19
NFL Preseason: San Francisco at Denver
ESPN, 8pm Live
The San Francisco 49ers visit Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver to take on the Broncos in this Week 2 NFL preseason matchup on ESPN.
Beat Shazam: “Air … Sea … Hawaii”
FOX, 8pm
Season Finale!
This game show, reminiscent of Name That Tune, fades out for summer with three teams — flight attendants, a Navy family and Oahu coworkers — that make us long to be on a plane for one last vacati
Related Media: