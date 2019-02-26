Sunday, March 3
American Idol
ABC, 8pm
Season Premiere!
The journey continues as America’s beloved singing competition series returns for its second season on ABC and 17th season overall. Returning to help find the cream of the crop are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy-winning producer Ryan Seacrest will also return to host the series.
God Friended Me: “Two Guys, a Girl, and a Thai Food Place”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “Two Guys, a Girl, and a Thai Food Place,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) and Cara (Violett Beane) help a young woman who fell into a coma after disappearing the night before her wedding and wakes with no memory of that evening.
Naked and Afraid
Discovery Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
This season, six Naked and Afraid survivalists return to face the most challenging locations to date, including the Alaskan tundra, an alligator-infested swamp in Florida and an African Kill Zone where they are stalked by lions, dozens of crocodiles and a herd of 100 elephants. The season also features the show’s first threesome challenge, a four-survivalist battle of the sexes and the first couple to take on the challenge.
Family Food Showdown
Food Network, 8pm
New Series!
The family that cooks together stays together, and those who cook well together have the chance to win $10,000! The best cooking families face off to see which one works best as a team to impress host Valerie Bertinelli and the culinary experts.
The Simpsons: “101 Mitigations”
FOX, 8pm
Guest Star Alert!
Guillermo Del Toro lends his voice to the animated series when Homer takes the kids on a joy ride in Comic Book Guy’s car and must either prove his innocence in court or suck up to America’s most neck-beardy neckbeard.
Leaving Neverland: “Part 1”
HBO, 8pm
This two-part, four-hour documentary made controversial waves at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and examines the claims made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck that they were sexually abused by pop star Michael Jackson when they were young boys. Part 2 airs tomorrow.
Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes
A&E, 9pm
The rise and downfall of Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes is profiled in this two-and-a-half-hour documentary. Called a bulldog, a kingmaker and the Ernest Hemingway of campaign advisers, Ailes was the Wizard of Oz. But he collected talent like dolls and became consumed by paranoia about his own personal security.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Into the Breach”
CBS, 9pm
The NCIS team investigates the murder of a journalist who was writing an exposé on a mishandled classified military operation in the new episode “Into the Breach.”
The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power
CNN, 9pm
New Series!
This six-part series, kicking off with back-to-back episodes tonight, examines the Bush family and their impact on American political history. Narrated by Oscar-nominated actor Ed Harris (who is also a producer on the series), the docuseries explores the family’s internal dynamics through archival footage and interviews with historians, journalists, political figures and Bush family members.
Worst Cooks in America: “The Day We’ve Been Wait
Related Media: