Sunday, Jan. 13
24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards
The CW, 7pm Live
From the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association will hand out awards to the finest in both film and television.
Snapped: Killer Couples: “Tessie McFarland & Joshua Maxwell”
Oxygen, 7pm
Season Finale!
Two desperate, young lovers lead investigators on a cross-country manhunt full of murder and mayhem. Hear directly from one of the suspects in an exclusive interview.
God Friended Me: “Miracle on 123rd Street”
CBS, 8pm
Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is shocked when the God Account sends him 76 simultaneous friend suggestions in the new episode “Miracle on 123rd Street.”
Best Friend’s Betrayal
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Best friends Katie (Mary Grill) and Jess (Vanessa Walsh) are inseparable, but when Jess begins a serious relationship with crime writer Nick (Jaime M. Callica), Katie's obsession with Jess grows and turns deadly. When Nick finds himself vilified, he and tries to uncover the truth.
The Top Ten Revealed
AXS TV, 8:30pm
Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of the music countdown series, host Katie Daryl is joined by returning favorites Dee Snider, Lita Ford and Eddie Money, along with newcomers Sebastian Bach, John 5 and more. Each episode features a rotating panel of rock superstars and music experts discussing the top songs in a wide variety of themes, kicking off tonight with “Top Ten Roller Rink Tunes.”
Married to Medicine: “Reunion Part 3”
Bravo, 9pm
The reunion concludes as Quad and Greg face off, revealing the shocking truth about their marriage. Then, as the group deals with the fallout from Quad and Greg’s confrontation, divisions are drawn. Later, Toya and Contessa’s friendship comes to a head.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Better Angels”
CBS, 9pm
In the new episode “Better Angels,” the NCIS team works with the Global Criminal Tribunal when a Syrian seeking justice (guest star Eyas Younis) is brutally attacked while delivering evidence that would prove chemical weapons were used on civilians.
American Style
CNN, 9pm
New Series!
This four-part docuseries examines how America’s changing style through the decades has mirrored the political, social and economic climate of the time. The premiere episode explores style in the 1940s and ’50s, how World War II and Hollywood helped create America’s own fashion identity, and the introduction of new trends including the bikini and zoot suit. The second episode explores the style of the ’60s and ’70s as the youth culture comes into its own, and fashion, like politics, goes to extremes.
Total Bellas
E!, 9pm
Season Premiere!
In the fourth season, Nicole and Brie make their WWE comeback and lead the historic charge to Evolution — the first ever all-women’s pay-per-view event. As Brie mounts her historic in-ring comeback, she struggles to balance being a WWE Superstar and a mother, while Nicole, single for the first time in six years, ventures out to find new love and a home, and fearlessly goes up against the toughest opponent she’s ever faced: Ronda Rousey.
Worst Cooks in America: "Eg
