Sunday, Aug. 4
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj
Netflix
Season Premiere!
Comedian and political commentator Hasan Minhaj returns for a fourth season of more timely thoughts on today’s society.
Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees
ESPN, 7pm Live
AL East rivals close out a three-day, four-game series at Yankee Stadium as the Boston Red Sox take on the N.Y. Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball.
CMA Fest
ABC, 8pm
Country music superstars Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini return to host the music event of the summer — this three-hour primetime concert special, which brings country music’s ultimate fan experience to a national television audience.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Opening Old Wounds”
Bravo, 8pm
With her due date quickly approaching, Monique calls on Chris for help, but his unexpected reaction catches her off guard. Ashley makes the courageous decision to seek out her roots. Meanwhile, Katie and her boyfriend Jacob spread some surprising information about Michael, leaving the other ladies confused about where she stands in her relationship.
Serengeti
Discovery Channel, 7:55pm
New Series!
Emmy winners Simon Fuller (American Idol) and John Downer (Penguin: Spy in the Huddle) are behind this revolutionary six-part series that follows the lives of several animal “characters” in the Serengeti region of east Africa. A subjective filming approach, technological innovations, beautiful scenery and narration by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o help draw viewers into the individual real-life stories of Kali the lioness, Zalika the hyena and other amazing creatures.
Preacher
AMC, 9pm
Season Premiere!
In the fourth and final season of AMC’s supernatural epic, God’s “great design” for the universe is approaching its completion. Humperdoo (Tyson Ritter) is the key to the apocalypse, but that key has gone missing. It’s up to Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) to battle their way to find God before Humperdoo brings forth doomsday.
Southern Charm New Orleans: “A Date With Destin-y”
Bravo, 9pm
The group heads to Destin, Fla., for a weekend of fresh starts. Just days away from her wedding, Reagan is ready to start over with her friends and put their dramatic past behind them. On a guy’s day out, Justin confides in Jeff about his relationship struggles with Kelsey. Jeff and Jon build their bromance and Tamica surprises Barry for their anniversary.
Instinct: “One-of-a-Kind”
CBS, 9pm
In the new episode “One-of-a-Kind,” Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) investigate when a street artist’s work is found with a victim’s body in the middle of it.
The Movies: “The Sixties”
CNN, 9pm
This episode explores popular films of the 1960s, including West Side Story, The Graduate, Bonnie and Clyde and more.
Alaskan Bush People
Discovery Channel, 9pm
Season Premiere!
New goals, new challenges and new additions to the Wolfpack push the Brown family to their limits in the new season of the reality series. After six months on the mountain, the Wolfpack has fully re-dedicated themselves to the goal of tota
Related Media: