Sunday, Feb. 17
NHL Hockey
NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 12:30pm Live
It’s Hockey Day in America, and NBC and NBCSN combine for a tripleheader of NHL games. The N.Y. Rangers are at the Pittsburgh Penguins (NBC), the St. Louis Blues are at the Minnesota Wild (NBC) and the Philadelphia Flyers are at the Detroit Red Wings (NBCSN).
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500
FOX, 2:30pm Live
The “Great American Race,” the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, is the official start of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Top drivers Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott and 2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano take on Daytona’s famed 2.5-mile tri-oval.
Fast Layne: “Mile 2: Paid to Drive”
Disney Channel, 7pm
Disney’s high-octane live-action series moves to its regular day and time.
God Friended Me: “The Trouble With the Curve”
CBS, 8pm
Guest Star Alert!
The new episode “The Trouble With the Curve” includes a guest appearance by N.Y. Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia. Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) reconnects with his high school baseball teammate, Cal (guest star Charles Brice), when he gets a friend suggestion for a promising young baseball player who Cal is coaching.
2019 American Rescue Dog Show: Part 1
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
This competition includes mixed- and pure-breed rescue dogs competing in a variety of cute categories — including “Best in Wiggle Butt,” “Best in Snoring” and “Best in Couch Potato” — with the goal of encouraging people to adopt animals from shelters and ending pet homelessness.
Presidents at War, Part 1
History, 8pm
This two-night series looks at the experiences of eight remarkable men who served America during World War II, then went on to further service as the nation’s commanders in chief. Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush are chronicled as the series details how their war experiences changed them, how they emerged from the conflict as leaders and how war shaped the decisions they would later make in the White House. Part 2 airs tomorrow.
Counterpart
Starz, 8pm
Season Finale!
The 10-episode sophomore season comes to a close tonight. Will both Howard and Howard Prime (J.K. Simmons) survive in the end?
NBA All-Star Game
TNT, 8:20pm Live
TNT airs the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C., featuring the Association’s best players as voted by fans, media, players and coaches. For the second straight year, team captains drafted their rosters from the entire pool of NBA All-Star starters and reserves.
Don’t Be Tardy…
Bravo, 9pm
Season Premiere!
The Biermann band is back and busier than ever for a Season 7 filled with new adventures, milestones and big personalities as the craziness never seems to faze this close-knit family.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Smokescreen, Part II”
CBS, 9pm
In the new episode “Smokescreen, Part II,” the team continues to search for a terrorist cell in Los Angeles, and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) remain trapped in a movie theater after multiple bombs
Related Media: