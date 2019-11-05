Sunday, Nov. 10
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Series: Shiseido Cup of China
NBC, 12pm Live
See some of the world’s best figure skaters and ice dancers compete in the ISU Grand Prix Series Shiseido Cup of China.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations 500
NBC, 2:30pm Live
The Monster Energy Series Championship 4 will be set after the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at Phoenix’s ISM Raceway. Will reigning Cup champ Joey Logano be among those four finalists in November 17’s finale at Homestead-Miami?
Soccer: 2019 MLS Cup
ABC, 3pm Live
Major League Soccer’s championship match between Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders FC takes place in Seattle. ABC airs the MLS Cup game for the first time since 2008, and ESPN’s Jon Champion calls the match with analyst Taylor Twellman.
Rock n’ Roll Christmas
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Catherine Mary Stewart and Beverley Mitchell star as a mother/daughter country music duo who’ve been estranged for the last decade. After a video of them goes viral, they reunite to release a new Christmas single, but if they want to write a song that captures the spirit of Christmas, they’re going to need a lot of forgiveness and a little Christmas magic.
God Friended Me: “Instant Karma”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “Instant Karma,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is confused when Sameer (guest star Vinny Chhibber), a lawyer with financial problems, wants nothing to do with a winning lottery ticket that the God Account helps Miles return to him.
Batwoman: “I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury”
The CW, 8pm
A disturbing death has Gotham reeling, and the city reaches out for its new vigilante hero. Luke (Camrus Johnson) confides in Kate (Ruby Rose), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) asks Jacob (Dougray Scott) for a special assignment.
The Simpsons: “Marge the Lumberjill”
FOX, 8pm
Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) takes up competitive lumberjacking as a hobby in the new episode “Marge the Lumberjill.”
The Mistletoe Secret
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
Aria (Kellie Pickler) hopes that having her hometown featured in the popular travel series Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas for the small town of Midway. But when charismatic travel guru Sterling Masters (Christopher Russell) and his ghostwriter (Tyler Hynes) both show up, Aria finds her heart torn between the two men. Patrick Duffy also stars.
A Sweet Christmas Romance
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
When food stylist Holly (Adelaide Kane) returns home for Christmas, she learns that Loretta (Loretta Devine), the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery, is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away: Whoever best re-creates her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes will earn the beloved shop. When Holly enters the contest, she forms a fierce rivalry with a local baker (Greyston Holt), but the two adversaries learn to work together and cook up something special for the holidays.
Dublin Murders
Starz, 8pm
New Series!
Two detectives (Killian Scott and Sarah Greene) investigate the murder of a young girl in a small Irish town, as well as the disappearance decades earlier of three children in the woods.
Related Media: