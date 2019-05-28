Sunday, June 2
Axios
HBO, 6pm
Season Premiere!
Emmy winner Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz return to direct and produce Season 2 of the weekly series that follows journalists who highlight the week ahead in politics, business and technology, and other big topics shaping the future.
MLB Baseball: Boston at New York Yankees
ESPN, 7pm
The fierce AL East rivals meet on Sunday Night Baseball for the finale of a four-game set at Yankee Stadium. The Yanks have been holding their own following a rash of injuries to their top players (Aaron Judge, you are missed!), while Xander Bogaerts and the rest of the Red Sox are trying to hit their stride after a slow start.
Luther
BBC America, 8pm
Season Premiere!
A new spate of nightmarish murders brings DCI John Luther (Idris Elba) to once again face the depths of human depravity on the streets of London. As the body count rises, can Luther catch a killer and save his own neck? This season, Wunmi Mosaku joins the cast as DS Catherine Halliday, and Luther’s old nemesis, Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson), will reappear.
Burden of Truth
The CW, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) is working at a new law firm a year after her successful lawsuit against the steel mill in Millwood. Looking to start over, she has taken her mother’s surname and settled in a new city hoping for a quieter life. However, when her boss assigns her to a case for a brilliant, young internet hacktivist, Joanna is dragged into a dark world of secrets that will turn her life upside down.
Naked and Afraid XL
Discovery Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
It’s hard to imagine, but the extreme survivalist series gets even more challenging this season with more water, a snakebite and a team extending their 21-day Naked and Afraid challenge into XL.
Maternity Deserts
Newsy, 8pm
A quiet crisis has left millions of American women without much-needed maternal healthcare, as shifting resources and populations have led to the closure of hospitals and maternity wards nationwide. In this short documentary from Newsy, mothers navigate vast gaps in a flawed system.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm
Season Premiere!
As Season 5 of The Walking Dead spinoff begins, Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) lead the group through uncharted territory in search of survivors to help. But everything is not as it seems in this foreboding new land.
Southern Charm New Orleans
Bravo, 9pm
Season Premiere!
The returning New Orleans socialites include Tamica Lee, Barry Smith, Reagan Charleston, Jeff Charleston, Justin Reese, Jon Moody, Rachel McKenzie and Kelsey Nichols. Jeff and Reagan’s marriage is over, and Reagan already has a new love interest, causing Jeff to spiral out of control. Justin faces pressure to take things to the next level with his girlfriend Kelsey. Barry is excited to expand his fitness empire but must also navigate tough conversations with his teenage son.
Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition
Food Network, 9pm
Season Finale!
After watching a highlight reel of their not-so-finest moments, the final two celebrities are asked to re-create their baseline dishes using all the techniques they’ve learned over the past six weeks. For the final challenge, th
