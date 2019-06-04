Sunday, June 9
TCM Remembers Doris Day
TCM, beginning at 6am
Turner Classic Movies remembers legendary actress and singer Doris Day, who passed away May 13 at the age of 97, with a 24-hour movie marathon. The day appropriately begins with her feature-film debut, 1948’s Romance on the High Seas, and continues with several other classics including Calamity Jane (1953), Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960) and two of the beloved romantic comedies she made with Rock Hudson and Tony Randall, Pillow Talk (1959) and Lover Come Back (1961).
Tennis: French Open: Men’s Final
NBC, 9am Live
The second Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar wraps up with the men’s singles final at Roland Garros. Spain’s Rafael Nadal conquered the French Open 11 times in his storied career.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people, for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Steve Harvey returns as host. In this episode, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend square off against Team Vanderpump Rules. Later, Karamo Brown (star of Queer Eye) takes on Terry Crews (host of America’s Got Talent).
The 73rd Annual Tony Awards
CBS, 8pm
James Corden hosts Broadway’s biggest night — and TV faves Jeff Daniels (To Kill a Mockingbird) and Bryan Cranston (Network) duke it out for best actor in a play.
Burden of Truth: “The Rabbit Hole”
The CW, 8pm
Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) deals with the aftermath of a serious and dangerous invasion of her privacy. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) entertains his brother’s (guest star Andrew Chown) idea to save Millwood, and Gerrilyn (Jessica Matten) makes a drastic move.
Good Witch
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
In the Season 5 premiere, “The Forever Tree, Part 1,” the wedding of Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Sam (James Denton) is just days away, and the town of Middleton is preparing for the magical event. While Cassie works on last-minute wedding details, Sam looks for the tree that her ancestor was married under and invites Cassie’s world-traveling foster brother (Gianpaolo Venuta) to be part of the search.
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm
Season Premiere!
Michael Strahan again hosts this reboot of the classic game show as it enters Season 4. Two celebrities partner with contestants from around the country in a race against the clock, all hoping to make it to the winner’s circle and a chance to take home the ultimate prize of $100,000. This episode features SNL’s Leslie Jones vs. comedian Rosie O’Donnell and black-ish star Anthony Anderson vs. actress Cheryl Hines.
Fear the Walking Dead: “The Hurt That Will Happen”
AMC, 9pm
Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) meet a survivor and learn of a grave new walker threat. Meanwhile, the mission is put to the test when one of their own goes missing. Elsewhere, Strand (Colman Domingo) makes contact.
Southern Charm New Orleans: “Jewels and Bad Juju”
Bravo, 9pm
Reagan celebrates the grand opening of her jewelry store and reveals her new beau, but the group wo
