Sunday, May 5
Major League Baseball: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
ESPN, 7pm Live
Sunday Night Baseball features NL Central rivals as the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in the finale of a three-game series.
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar
AXS TV, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Host Sammy Hagar and his interview series are back in a new time slot with 12 new episodes featuring Hagar talking and rocking with enduring music icons. In the season premiere, he cruises down to Fort Worth to take in some local bull-riding action before joining the legendary Willie Nelson for a conversation. Later, the two hit the stage for a rendition of Nelson’s signature hit, “On the Road Again.”
Killing Eve: “Smell Ya Later”
BBC America & AMC, 8pm
The MI6 team makes a pact with the devil in order to get information from The Ghost, while a visitor from Broadmoor comes with a dire warning in the new episode “Smell Ya Later.”
The Red Line
CBS, 8pm
Limited series The Red Line continues with two new episodes tonight. In “For We Meet by One or the Other,” Daniel (Noah Wyle) has an angry outburst that puts his lawsuit against Paul (Noel Fisher) at risk. Then in “We Need Glory for a While,” Tia (Emayatzy Corinealdi) finds herself making enemies after she gives a powerful speech against Paul and the Chicago Police Department.
Supergirl: “Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?”
The CW, 8pm
Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) head to Kaznia to hunt down Lex. However, Eve Tessmacher (guest star Andrea Brooks) sets a trap for the duo that could ultimately reveal that Kara is Supergirl. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) gets a long-awaited phone call, James (Mehcad Brooks) practices using his powers, and Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) takes a dangerous stand inside the DEO.
46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
emmyonline.tv, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, 8pm
Will the incomparable Maura West, a.k.a. General Hospital’s Ava, win her fourth statuette for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series? The best in soaps, chat shows, kiddie fare, foodfests and other daytime staples get their due today in a live stream.
Psycho Stripper
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
A week before her wedding, a dance instructor finds herself the object of an obsession of the male exotic dancer from her bachelorette party. He harbors a dark vendetta and will stop at nothing to keep her from tying the knot. Stars Karissa Lee Staples, Rachele Brooke Smith, Krystal Joy Brown, Tyler Johnson, Mark Hapka and Lisa Ann Walter.
World of Dance: “World Final”
NBC, 8pm
Season Finale!
The top act from each division and a wild card (5 acts total) will take the stage for the last time. The judges will score their performances based on their artistry, precision and athleticism, with the top overall scoring act crowned the Season 3 champion and winning the grand prize of $1 million.
The Spanish Princess
Starz, 8pm
New Miniseries!
This lavish eight-part series tells the story of Spain’s Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope) — her seldom-depicted younger years, as she arrives in England to wed Prince Arthur, heir to the English throne, in a marriage contract intended to forge an alliance.
Real
