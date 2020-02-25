TV Best Bets_Week of 030120

Sunday, March 1
God Friended Me: “The Last Little Thing”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “The Last Little Thing,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is determined to convince Anna (guest star Ruby Modine), a young woman diagnosed with cancer, that there is more to live for than just completing her bucket list.
The Simpsons: “Bart the Bad Guy”
FOX, 8pm
In the new episode “Bart the Bad Guy,” Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) accidentally sees a brand-new superhero movie a month before it comes out — and a new supervillain is born: Spoiler Boy!
His Fatal Fixation
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
After surviving a violent attack at the hands of a jealous stalker, flawless beauty Lily Abrams (Sarah Fisher) moves to a new city looking for a fresh start. Physically scarred and struggling to cope with dark trauma from her past, Lily is haunted by visions of her stalker at every turn, and is at risk of unraveling, and losing her job and the new life she has built for herself.
Little Big Shots
NBC, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Executive producer Melissa McCarthy takes over as the host in what is described as a “completely reimagined new season” of the series that highlights the stories of talented, inspiring and hilarious kids from around the globe. A repeat of the first episode, which had a special preview in February, precedes this premiere.
Duncanville: “Undacuva Mutha”
FOX, 8:30pm
In hopes of getting a promotion, Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) begins investigating a criminal who is selling counterfeit goods to school kids in the new episode “Undacuva Mutha.”
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Alsiyadun”
CBS, 9pm
NCIS enlists a deep cover CIA agent (guest star Kiari “Offset” Cephus) to rescue Fatima (Medalion Rahimi) from her captors in the new episode “Alsiyadun.”
Race for the White House: “LBJ v. Goldwater”
CNN, 9pm
The 1964 presidential race was held in a country still reeling from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and pitted incumbent Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson against archconservative Republican Barry Goldwater.
Bob’s Burgers: “Wag the Song”
FOX, 9pm
Jim Gaffigan provides a guest voice in the new episode “Wag the Song,” in which the Belcher kids compete to write a new school song for Wagstaff.
What’s Eating America: “A Chef’s Story”
MSNBC, 9pm
Host Andrew Zimmern, a former addict who is now almost 30 years sober, reveals how he found his way from homelessness to recovery through food and cooking. He also focuses on the growing problem of alcohol and addiction in the restaurant business and how cooking can offer a path forward to those in recovery.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Neighbor”
NBC, 9pm
Zoey (Jane Levy) is forced to address her own faith and why she was given these powers as she attempts to help Mo (Alex Newell) feel comfortable expressing his true self. Meanwhile, David (Andrew Leeds) creates a “big moment” for Mitch (Peter Gallagher).
Family Guy: “Rich Old Stewie”
FOX, 9:30pm
The Griffins flash forward in the new episode “Rich Old Stewie,” in w
