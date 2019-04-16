Sunday, April 21
NBA Playoffs: First Round
ABC & TNT, beginning at 1pm Live
The NBA playoffs first round continues with Game 4 of four series: Boston at Indiana and Golden State at the L.A. Clippers are on ABC, followed by Toronto at Orlando and Portland at Oklahoma City on TNT.
The Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina
NBC, 1pm
This third annual event features more than 1,200 dogs representing 175 eligible breeds and varieties competing for the coveted Best in Show title. The canine competitors will also mingle with two- and four-legged celebrity guests and strut their stuff on the red carpet. For the main event, each group winner will walk the runway before the Best in Show judge. John O’Hurley and David Frei host, with Maria Menounos reporting from the red carpet, Mary Carillo inside the show ring and Akbar Gbajabiamila behind the scenes as digital contributor.
MLB Baseball: Atlanta at Cleveland
ESPN, 7pm Live
The Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians wrap up a three-game interleague series at Cleveland’s Progressive Field tonight on Sunday Night Baseball.
American Idol: “Disney Night”
ABC, 8pm Live
The top 10 contestants, joined by celebrity mentor Rebel Wilson, head to Disneyland in California to prepare Disney-themed performances for the next phase of the competition. Actress Lea Michele performs “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, and past Idol stars return to the stage for a special duet.
80s in the Sand
AXS TV, 8pm
New Wave and pop radio DJ Richard Blade catches up with the English Beat and Berlin to discuss their favorite ’80s memories, and Berlin delivers a powerhouse performance featuring hits like “Take My Breath Away” and “The Metro.”
Killing Eve: “The Hungry Caterpillar”
BBC America & AMC, 8pm
In the new episode “The Hungry Caterpillar,” Eve (Sandra Oh) makes a dangerous deal with an old acquaintance, and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is surprised when she is approached by a figure from her past.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Reunion Part 3”
Bravo, 8pm
Marlo is accused of adding fuel to the fire as the Bye Wig party saga continues. Cynthia talks about her whirlwind romance with Mike Hill, and the ladies discuss the drama surrounding Eva’s wedding party. Tensions are high when NeNe and Cynthia go head-to-head.
Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration
CBS, 8pm
Cedric the Entertainer and Smokey Robinson host this musical celebration honoring Motown Records’ 60th birthday. The tribute to the iconic sound that changed America features appearances by Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle, Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian and Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, Ne-Yo, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, Meghan Trainor and Stevie Wonder.
World of Dance: “The Cut 2”
NBC, 8pm
The top six acts from each division remain, but only the top three highest-scoring acts from each division will move on to the Divisional Final and be one step closer to winning a grand prize of $1 million. This week, Jennifer Lopez mentors the Junior Division and NE-YO mentors the Upper Team Division.
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm
The team attempts to reunite an estranged mother and daughter who are both pregnant. T
Related Media: