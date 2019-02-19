Sunday, Feb. 24
College Basketball
CBS, beginning at 1:30pm Live
A CBS college hoops doubleheader tips off with the Villanova Wildcats at the Xavier Musketeers in a Big East clash. Then, Big Ten archrivals battle in Ann Arbor as the Michigan State Spartans challenge the Michigan Wolverines.
The Oscars
ABC, red-carpet arrivals 6:30pm Live; awards show 8pm Live
Who will win? Live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, stars will gather to hear whose names are read from those precious envelopes and which film will take home the top prize of Best Picture. Stay tuned after the ceremony for a sneak preview of ABC’s new high-octane dramedy Whiskey Cavalier.
When Calls the Heart: “Phone Rings and Heartstrings”
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
After taking time off to care for her new baby, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) returns to teaching, but soon realizes she needs more support than she ever imagined. Abigail (Lori Loughlin) ushers in a new era by bringing telephones to Hope Valley.
Lost Beasts of the Ice Age
Science Channel, 8pm
In this two-hour special, top scientists from around the world look to uncover extraordinary evidence into the lives of Ice Age animals, including the fabled woolly mammoth. The program will also explore whether these discoveries, combined with the latest techniques in genetic science, could bring these long-extinct creatures back to life with the latest cloning techniques.
Air Disasters: “Deadly Airspace”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm
On July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 disintegrates in midair and crashes while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew members onboard. The subsequent investigation concluded that a surface-to-air missile caused the in-flight breakup.
Evan Goes Wild
Animal Planet, 9pm
New Series!
In his first TV series, Instagram favorite Dr. Evan Antin — voted Sexiest Veterinarian Alive by PEOPLE — takes audiences around the globe as he chases his wildlife bucket list. His goals include swimming alongside humpback whales in Tahiti, exploring caves with bats and snakes in the Philippines, and tangling with crocodiles in the Yucatán.
Meet the Peetes
Hallmark Channel, 9pm
Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of the docuseries, cameras continue to follow Holly and Rodney’s hectic lives as they attempt to balance raising four kids with running their HollyRod Foundation charity.
Disasters at Sea: “Torn Apart”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm
Season Finale!
When a violent crack tears the MSC Napoli apart in January 2007, the crew is left stranded in the English Channel. Rescuers’ first priority is retrieving the crew and moving the ship away from busy shipping lanes. But as the investigators dig into the cause of the wreck, they discover an alarming design flaw.
Ride With Norman Reedus
AMC, 12:04am (late night)
The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride head to Scotland to visit the final resting spot of McBride’s ancestors. When asked how he got his costar to take the journey with him, Reedus shares, “On the very last episode of Season 8, Melissa and I are sitting in a field in Georgia on this giant property — it was like a thousand acres or something. We w
