Sunday, Dec. 9
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Finals
NBC, 4pm Live
The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating circuit concludes today on NBC as the top six in each of the four disciplines (men’s, ladies’, pairs and ice dancing) compete in the finals in Vancouver.
A Very Merry MeTV: Classic Christmas Episodes
MeTV, beginning at 5pm
Enjoy some ALF and M*A*S*H, with a little of The Love Boat thrown in. Spend time with “ALF’s Special Christmas,” which aired in 1987, followed by The Love Boat’s “The Christmas Presence” (1982) and finally two classic M*A*S*H episodes, 1978’s “Dear Sis” and 1981’s “’Twas the Day After Christmas.”
Dancing With the Stars: Juniors
ABC, 8pm
Season Finale!
All four dancing pairs from the semifinal compete in the holiday-themed finale.
Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones
BET, 8pm
In this special taped in September at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, various luminaries honor music legend Quincy Jones, who is celebrating his 85th birthday this year. Performers such as Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Brian McKnight, Meghan Trainor, Patti Austin, Gloria Estefan, Gladys Knight and Charlie Wilson pay tribute to the life and legacy of the influential Grammy winner for the event, which is hosted by Oprah Winfrey.
God Friended Me: “Coney Island Cyclone”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “Coney Island Cyclone,” the God Account sends Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) the name of one of Arthur’s (Joe Morton) parishioners, a single father who recently lost his wife.
The Flash: “Elseworlds, Part 1”
The CW, 8pm
Special Night!
The Flash airs on a special night to kick off a three-night DC Comics series crossover event that continues Monday on Arrow (airing in its usual time slot) and concludes Tuesday with Supergirl (airing on a special night). Featuring The Flash (Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), this crossover — billed as Elseworlds — expands The CW’s “Arrowverse” by introducing Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the city of Gotham, while also featuring Tyler Hoechlin in his recurring Supergirl role as Superman.
The Simpsons: “’Tis the 30th Season”
FOX, 8pm
Guest Star Alert!
Jane Lynch lends her voice to this episode in which Homer and the kids surprise Marge with a vacation to a Florida resort.
Welcome to Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
A resort developer (Jennifer Finnigan) falls in love with the charming town of Christmas, Colo., and must decide whether to protect its special spirit and develop the new ski resort in a rival town, or introduce the much-needed economic prosperity of a new resort to the quaint hamlet. Eric Mabius also stars.
A Christmas in Tennessee
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Allison Bennet (Rachel Boston), her daughter and her mother (Patricia Richardson) run a bakery in the small mountain town of White Pines, Tenn. When a charming real estate developer (Andrew Walker) tries to buy the town for a corporate ski resort, Allison and the townspeople must work together to prevent that from
