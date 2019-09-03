Sunday, Sept. 8
The Day I Picked My Parents
A&E, 10am
New Series!
This original five-hour documentary series follows 10 foster children, who are part of a revolutionary program operated by the nonprofit organization Kidsave in California, as they search to find their forever home. For the first time in their lives, they will have input into their own destiny as they decide where they want to live and who will be their family.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
NBC, 2pm Live
The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season ends today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as drivers on the playoff bubble hope to clinch their chance to race for the championship.
Tennis: US Open: Men’s Final
ESPN, 4pm Live
The final two men compete for the US Open singles championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y.
Major League Baseball: N.Y. Yankees at Boston
ESPN, 7pm Live
Sunday Night Baseball is at Boston’s Fenway Park for the third game of a four-game series between the N.Y. Yankees and the Red Sox.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Mom’s the Word”
Bravo, 8pm
Season Finale!
Robyn and Juan make a grand gesture to solidify their relationship. Candiace begins making financial strides without her mother’s help. Karen finally reveals her La’Dame perfume with an extravagant soirée, but the ladies leave with more questions than answers. After taking a pregnancy test, a fearful Ashley visits her doctor.
The Wrong Cheerleader
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
High school senior Becky (Cristine Prosperi) flies under the radar when it comes to getting attention from boys. But that turns around when she earns a spot on the cheerleading squad led by Ms. Flynn (Vivica A. Fox). Becky catches the eye of the charming and handsome new student Rob (David Meza), who seems ideal until his affection turns into obsession.
Country Music: Live at the Ryman, A Concert Celebrating the Film by Ken Burns
PBS, 8pm
Ahead of Country Music, Ken Burns’ new, 16-hour documentary film about the history of country music premiering next Sunday, PBS airs this concert special shot live in March at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. It is hosted by Burns and features performances by many of the country artists appearing in the documentary, as well as clips from the film.
NFL Football: Pittsburgh at New England
NBC, 8:15pm Live
Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in Foxborough, Mass., to take on Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots in a Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup.
Married to Medicine: “Open & Honest”
Bravo, 9pm
Season Premiere!
Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Jackie shake up the group with their Open & Honest podcast. Toya and Eugene struggle to finish construction on their dream home. Dr. Contessa’s traveling back and forth causes Scott to put on his single dad hat. The ladies try to come together at Heavenly’s Hollywood Glam party, but the night quickly turns into chaos.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
E!, 9pm
Season Premiere!
The Kardashian-Jenner family returns to face some of its toughest challenges yet in Season 17. In
