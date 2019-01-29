Sunday, Feb. 3
“The Office” Sports Day Sunday Marathon
Comedy Central, beginning at 8am
Party with Dunder Mifflin Scranton employees Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and their colleagues for a Sports Day Sunday Marathon of The Office.
Puppy Bowl XV
Animal Planet, pregame show 2pm; event 3pm
One of the original and most beloved Super Bowl Sunday counterprogramming specials returns for its 15th installment. A new set of 93 adorable puppies from 51 shelters is ready to take the gridiron in this two-hour event that pits Team Ruff against Team Fluff. Along with favorite returning features like the Water Bowl Cam, Kiss Cam and Kitty Halftime Show, this year’s event also features a canine DNA test on some of the competitors to find out what they are really made of.
Kitten Bowl VI
Hallmark Channel, 2pm
Beth Stern hosts Hallmark Channel’s annual celebration of feline rescue and adoption in support of its “Adoption Ever After” initiative. This year’s event features kittens rescued from natural disasters, all of whom are vying for the National Championship of Feline Football trophy — and furr-ever homes.
Super Bowl LIII
CBS, 6:30pm Live
With all the pregame hype, the pricey commercials, the sharp spike in avocado consumption and the drama surrounding the halftime show, it’s easy to forget that there’s a football game in there somewhere. Super Bowl LIII between the AFC champion New England Patriots and the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams is played tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Gladys Knight sings the national anthem, and Maroon 5 performs at halftime with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi.
Counterpart: “In From the Cold”
Starz, 9pm
The line between the two Howards (both played by J.K. Simmons) keeps getting fuzzier, as spy Howard Prime and Emily (Olivia Williams) inch closer to figuring out the plans of covert operation Indigo.
The World’s Best
CBS, 10pm
New Series!
Premiering after coverage of Super Bowl LIII, this 10-episode talent competition series features entertainment acts of all kinds from every corner of the world. The performers not only have to impress the celebrity judges, but they also have to break through the “wall of the world” — an international panel of 50 experts from all areas of showbiz — on their quest to be the best. James Corden hosts, and Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill are the American judges.
Beat Bobby Flay: “Old Friends”
Food Network, 11pm
The judges become the judged! Restaurateurs Einat Admony and Michael Psilakis step away from their seats as persnickety Flay panelists and try to best Bobby.
Monday, Feb. 4
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to Fight Night”
CBS, 8pm
Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) reluctantly invites Dave (Max Greenfield) to join his guys’ night at home, and Gemma (Beth Behrs) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) take their first girls’ trip to Vegas in the new episode “Welcome to Fight Night.”
Arrow: “Emerald Archer”
The CW, 8pm
The 150th episode showcases a documentary entitled The Hood and the Rise of Vigilantes, starring Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards). As a camera crew
