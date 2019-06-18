Sunday, June 23
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350
FS1, 3pm Live
After 19 seasons, FOX NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip will retire following FS1’s coverage of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 today at California’s Sonoma Raceway.
FOX PBC Fight Night
FOX, 7pm Live
After the undercard bouts, the night’s main event — airing live from Las Vegas —features former super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo versus Jorge Cota.
License to Kill
Oxygen, 7pm
New Series!
This new series investigates the jaw-dropping cases of murderous doctors, nurses and medical professionals. Hosted by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow (Botched), the episodes chronicle the harrowing accounts of patients put into jeopardy by medical professionals’ insidious use of their expertise.
Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda
ABC, 8pm Live
“King of the Highwire” Nik Wallenda and his sister, Lijana, seventh-generation members of the Wallenda family circus troupe, will return to the highwire for a never-before-attempted live walk approximately 1,300 feet long and 25 stories above street level, across New York City’s iconic Times Square.
2019 BET Awards
BET, 8pm Live
Hip-hop artist Cardi B leads the nominees for this year’s installment of the ceremony that honors stars in entertainment and philanthropy. She has seven nominations, followed by Drake with five. Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole are tied with four nods each. Filmmaker Tyler Perry will be honored with the Ultimate Icon Award for his cultural impact. Regina Hall (Support the Girls, Black Monday), who is nominated in the Best Actress category, hosts.
Burden of Truth: “Guilty By Association”
The CW, 8pm
Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) join forces again to help a friend. Meanwhile, Joanna is forced to deal with her father (Alex Carter).
Good Witch: “The Prince”
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Cassie (Catherine Bell) hosts a royal guest at Grey House, but when shocking news emerges, the visiting royal risks hurting someone he’s grown to care for. Plus, Sam (James Denton) gets a visit from an old friend in need of his medical expertise but soon discovers that his cure may lie in Cassie’s intuition.
A Lie to Die For
Oxygen, 8pm
New Series!
Uncover the extreme lengths individuals will go to keep their lies hidden — lies so significantly life-changing that people are willing to kill in order to protect the truth from getting out. In each episode, viewers will follow the twists and turns investigators take as they dissect how each complex lie turned into a horrific tragedy.
Fear the Walking Dead: “Skidmark”
AMC, 9pm
Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) makes a friend, while Strand (Colman Domingo), Wendell (Daryl Mitchell) and Sarah’s (Mo Collins) rescue mission hits a snag. Elsewhere, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Morgan (Lennie James) struggle to fulfill their mission.
The Good Fight
CBS, 9pm
Adrian (Delroy Lindo) and Barbara (Erica Tazel) face a cruel realization about a high-profile client.
