TV Best Bets_Week of 011220

TV Best Bets_Week of 011220

Sunday, Jan. 12

College Basketball

CBS & ESPN2, beginning at 12pm Live

A Big Ten matchup with Michigan State at Purdue tips off on CBS, followed by an American Athletic Conference tilt between Memphis and South Florida in Tampa on ESPN2.

 

25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

The CW, 7pm Live

Bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement, the Critics’ Choice Awards are historically the most accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations. The Irishman leads all film nominations this year with 14, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Robert De Niro. Netflix came out on top with 61 total nominations, followed by HBO with 33.

 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Snake Bye”

Bravo, 8pm

Porsha is taken by surprise when ex-fiancé Dennis pops up with a ring and an unexpected question. Kenya, Kandi and Porsha wonder who is responsible for the alleged recording of Cynthia. Nene’s friend and No. 1 suspect Yovanna sends the investigation spinning out of control when lines are crossed and fingers are pointed. In the aftermath at the final dinner, accusations fly about infidelities and a mysterious lady.

 

Howards End

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

Follow two independent and unconventional sisters and the men in their lives as they seek love and meaning while navigating an ever-changing world in this fresh take on E.M. Forster’s masterpiece. As the series begins, a passionate misunderstanding, a surprise visit and a stolen umbrella set into motion a series of events that unexpectedly intertwine the lives of the Schlegels, the Wilcoxes and the Basts.

 

Air Disasters: “Fatal Friction”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

The new episode “Fatal Friction” looks at how pilots’ aggressive or unprofessional behavior can result in deadly accidents.

 

The Outsider

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

Ben Mendelsohn (also a producer) and Cynthia Erivo headline this 10-episode adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. Mendelsohn plays a police detective investigating a horrific and seemingly unexplainable murder who seeks the help of unorthodox private investigator and King fan-favorite character Holly Gibney (Erivo) to solve the mystery. Jason Bateman also appears in a key role, is an executive producer and directed the first two episodes.

 

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

Experience Jane Austen’s last work, where entrepreneurs, love interests, legacy hunters, hypochondriacs and medical mountebanks come together at a struggling resort aimed to be the next fashionable playground in early 1800s England. In the first episode, an accident brings Charlotte to Sanditon, where she has an awkward encounter with Sidney.

 

Disasters at Sea: “Firefight”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

In December 2014, the ferry boat Norman Atlantic was transporting more than 400 passengers and over 200 cars and trucks from Greece to Italy when an intense fire quickly engulfed the ship in flames. The new episode “Firefight” reveals how investigators created a timeline of the disaster and discovered the fire was burning out of control less than 15 minutes after the first sighting of smoke.

 

Collector’s Call

MeTV, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

In an expanded 26-episode second season, host Lisa Whelchel (The Facts of Life) meets with

Related Media:

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'Pink Ninja' Addison Rerecich dies at 20
Local news

'Pink Ninja' Addison Rerecich dies at 20

  • Updated

Addison Rerecich, who made headlines and medical history in 2011 when she contracted an antibiotic-resistant staph infection that led to a double lung transplant weeks before she turned 12, died on Monday, Dec. 30. She was 20 years old.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News