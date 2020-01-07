TV Best Bets_Week of 011220

Sunday, Jan. 12
College Basketball
CBS & ESPN2, beginning at 12pm Live
A Big Ten matchup with Michigan State at Purdue tips off on CBS, followed by an American Athletic Conference tilt between Memphis and South Florida in Tampa on ESPN2.
25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards
The CW, 7pm Live
Bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement, the Critics’ Choice Awards are historically the most accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations. The Irishman leads all film nominations this year with 14, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Robert De Niro. Netflix came out on top with 61 total nominations, followed by HBO with 33.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Snake Bye”
Bravo, 8pm
Porsha is taken by surprise when ex-fiancé Dennis pops up with a ring and an unexpected question. Kenya, Kandi and Porsha wonder who is responsible for the alleged recording of Cynthia. Nene’s friend and No. 1 suspect Yovanna sends the investigation spinning out of control when lines are crossed and fingers are pointed. In the aftermath at the final dinner, accusations fly about infidelities and a mysterious lady.
Howards End
PBS, 8pm
New Series!
Follow two independent and unconventional sisters and the men in their lives as they seek love and meaning while navigating an ever-changing world in this fresh take on E.M. Forster’s masterpiece. As the series begins, a passionate misunderstanding, a surprise visit and a stolen umbrella set into motion a series of events that unexpectedly intertwine the lives of the Schlegels, the Wilcoxes and the Basts.
Air Disasters: “Fatal Friction”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm
The new episode “Fatal Friction” looks at how pilots’ aggressive or unprofessional behavior can result in deadly accidents.
The Outsider
HBO, 9pm
New Series!
Ben Mendelsohn (also a producer) and Cynthia Erivo headline this 10-episode adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. Mendelsohn plays a police detective investigating a horrific and seemingly unexplainable murder who seeks the help of unorthodox private investigator and King fan-favorite character Holly Gibney (Erivo) to solve the mystery. Jason Bateman also appears in a key role, is an executive producer and directed the first two episodes.
Sanditon
PBS, 9pm
New Series!
Experience Jane Austen’s last work, where entrepreneurs, love interests, legacy hunters, hypochondriacs and medical mountebanks come together at a struggling resort aimed to be the next fashionable playground in early 1800s England. In the first episode, an accident brings Charlotte to Sanditon, where she has an awkward encounter with Sidney.
Disasters at Sea: “Firefight”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm
In December 2014, the ferry boat Norman Atlantic was transporting more than 400 passengers and over 200 cars and trucks from Greece to Italy when an intense fire quickly engulfed the ship in flames. The new episode “Firefight” reveals how investigators created a timeline of the disaster and discovered the fire was burning out of control less than 15 minutes after the first sighting of smoke.
Collector’s Call
MeTV, 9:30pm
Season Premiere!
In an expanded 26-episode second season, host Lisa Whelchel (The Facts of Life) meets with
Related Media: