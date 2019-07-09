Sunday, July 14
Tennis: Wimbledon: Gentlemen’s Singles Final
ESPN, 9am Live
The remaining two men compete for the Wimbledon singles championship in this match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club live on ESPN.
Carnivorous
Food Network, 1pm
New Series!
Here’s the beef! Courtney Rada hosts a meat lover’s tour of the U.S.
Top Gear
BBC America, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Featuring new hosts Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness, along with returning host Chris Harris, the season premiere episode sees the trio in Ethiopia reliving their first car experiences.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Showdown at the Hoedown”
Bravo, 8pm
Robyn confronts Gizelle about throwing her under the bus with Ashley. Meanwhile, Candiace and Chris have a fight of epic proportions. Katie hosts the ladies at a Potomac hoedown, but breaking news about Michael overshadows the event and one housewife is left feeling vindicated.
Burden of Truth: “Never Face the Hangman”
The CW, 8pm
On the eve of the murder trial, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) reaches out to an old client when she discovers a new piece of evidence that will lead her to the identity of the real killer. Billy (Peter Mooney) attempts to get help for Shane (Andrew Chown), but is forced to make an agonizing choice.
UFOs: Dangerous Encounters Exposed
History, 8pm
This special uses dramatic reenactments and expert interviews to explore real UFO case files of dangerous close calls between everyday people and otherworldly visitors.
Apollo’s Moon Shot
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm
Astronauts overcome adversity in “Brink of Disaster,” Episode 5 of a six-parter that examines Apollo lunar missions using artifacts from the Smithsonian’s revered National Air and Space Museum. For the nail-biting account of an explosion on Apollo 13, see the lithium hydroxide canister that astronauts MacGyver’d out of duct tape, plastic bags and other junk to keep CO2 levels safe.
Sweetbitter
Starz, 9pm
Season Premiere!
The second season of the dramedy based on Stephanie Danler’s novel begins with Tess (Ella Purnell) realizing there’s more to surviving at the restaurant than just getting the job — she’ll have to play the game, as well. Investing in her new life means more than knowing the difference between wine from Bordeaux and Burgundy.
Southern Charm New Orleans: “Birthdays and Breaking Down”
Bravo, 9:15pm
Justin goes under the knife with nurse Kelsey at his side, and Barry is pressured to have the “talk” with his son. Reagan and Reece are racing to the altar, forcing Jeff to face his demons. Tamica throws Sonny (and herself) a surprise birthday party, but her real surprise is a face full of frosting.
Instinct: “Finders Keepers”
CBS, 9pm
Emotions run high in the new episode “Finders Keepers” as Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) investigate the case of a 9-year-old boy who goes missing on the eve of a judge’s decision in a bitter custody battle.
The Movies: “The Nineties”
CNN, 9pm
This episode explores movie stars of the ’90s like Julia Roberts and Will Smith, and beloved films f
Related Media: