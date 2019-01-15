Sunday, Jan. 20
NFL Football: AFC and NFC Championship Games
FOX & CBS, beginning at 3pm Live
The two teams competing in Super Bowl LIII (Feb. 3, CBS) are determined today as the NFC Championship Game between the L.A. Rams and the New Orleans Saints airs on FOX, followed by the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS.
“Jurassic Park” Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 5:05pm
Enjoy back-to-back airings of the mega-hit series in which humanity continues to tinker with prehistoric forces beyond their understanding. Things kick off with Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 classic Jurassic Park, followed by The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Jurassic Park III (2001).
Mark of a Killer
Oxygen, 7pm
New Series!
Whether it’s text scrawled onto the victim’s body, a cryptic note or a way of positioning the deceased, this show examines the disturbing behaviors of serial killers and how their trademark clues can ultimately aid the investigation in stopping the murders and bringing the killer to justice.
Supergirl: “Suspicious Minds”
The CW, 8pm
Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) is upset after Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) responds to a distress call from a Navy ship that turned out to be a deadly alien attack. Colonel Haley reclaims the site as DEO territory and demands that Supergirl step aside. After Supergirl refuses to be told what to do, Haley refocuses her energy on finding out Supergirl’s true identity and begins to interrogate all DEO agents, including Alex (Chyler Leigh).
American Style
CNN, 9pm
Using archival footage and interviews with fashion experts and cultural figures including Tim Gunn, Donna Karan, Carson Kressley, Isaac Mizrahi, Christie Brinkley and others, the final two episodes of this four-part series highlight the most iconic moments from fashion and pop culture, giving audiences a front-row seat to the runway of American history. Tonight’s back-to-back episodes examine the history and style of the 1980s, ’90s and 2000s.
Charmed: “Keep Calm and Harry On”
The CW, 9pm
The sisters turn to the Elders for advice about Harry (Rupert Evans). Mel (Melonie Diaz), fed up with the Elders’ rules, turns to Jada (Aleyse Shannon) for help without telling her sisters. With a plan in place, they must face an unexpected threat which leads Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to find a strength she didn’t know she had.
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
When consumer news reporter Ruby Herring (Taylor Cole) stumbles onto a murder, the intrepid redhead inadvertently discovers her knack for crime solving. With the reluctant help of a handsome detective (Stephen Huszar), Ruby finds a new career covering crime.
Victoria on Masterpiece: “London Bridge Is Falling Down”
PBS, 9pm
Victoria must decide whether to fight the Chartists or allow them to present their petition.
Shameless
Showtime, 9pm
New Episodes!
The second half of Season 9 — featuring seven new episodes — begins tonight. As always, nothing is ever easy or politically correct with the Gallagher crew.
Magnum P.I.: “Winner Takes All”
CBS, following AFC Championship Game
