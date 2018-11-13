Sunday, Nov. 18
Martina’s Table
Food Network, 12pm
New Series!
On top of a holiday album and tour, Martina McBride adds a cooking show where she whips up homey meals for family and friends. Makes your to-do list feel a little light, huh?
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Ford EcoBoost 400
NBC, 3pm Live
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season comes down to the Ford EcoBoost 400 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The highest-placing finisher among the Championship 4 finalists in today’s race wins the season championship.
Rebel Without a Crew
El Rey Network, 7pm
New Series!
In 1993, El Rey Network creator Robert Rodriguez’s first feature-length film — the award-winning El Mariachi, which Rodriguez made with a budget of only $7,000 — was released to wide audiences after wowing the festival circuit earlier. Now, to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, this 12-part unscripted series finds the director inviting five amateur filmmakers to take on the same challenge he faced with that production. Each competitor is given a $7,000 budget and then tasked with writing, shooting and editing a brand-new feature-length film.
Christmas on the Coast
UP TV, 7pm
Original Film!
Julie Ann Emery stars as hardhearted New York novelist Dru Cassadine, who is known for her holiday romance stories. After a string of flops, she’s desperate to rediscover her writing mojo and heads to her hometown on the South Carolina coast for Christmas. Burgess Jenkins and Bonnie Bedelia also star.
God Friended Me: “Matthew 621”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “Matthew 621,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) and his friends must unravel a mystery when the God Account sends Miles the profile of a lawyer who died six months ago.
The Simpsons: “Werking Mom”
FOX, 8pm
Guest Star Alert!
RuPaul Charles sashays onto the primetime series as a guest voice when Marge wants a job and stumbles into a career as a plastic food storage container-selling drag queen.
Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
In the follow-up to last year’s Christmas in Evergreen, Jill Wagner stars as Lisa Palmer, whose holiday trip home to Evergreen finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store and fulfilling the wishes of a forgotten letter to Santa. Ashley Williams, Holly Robinson Peete, Barbara Niven and Mark Deklin also star.
Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI
Showtime, 8pm
New Miniseries!
This four-part documentary series from Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Alex Gibney provides an in-depth look into the long history of conflict between American presidents and the FBI. From Nixon and Hoover to Trump and Comey, each battle illuminates a different facet of our democracy and the rule of law. The series features interviews with current and former officials and journalists, along with rare archival footage juxtaposed with short, stylized reconstructed scenes that place viewers in the room during momentous historical events.
America in Color
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
See moments that defined the 20th century for the first time in color as Season 2 of this series dives even deeper i
