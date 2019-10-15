Sunday, Oct. 20
“Final Destination” Marathon
AMC, beginning at 8:45am
Catch the quintet of quake-inducing films in the Final Destination franchise.
The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror XXX”
FOX, 8pm
The 30th Halloween installment and Episode 666 overall of the animated series (no, we’re not making that up) features a demon Maggie, a mission to rescue Milhouse from another dimension, dead-Homer’s spirit trying on some new bodies for size and Selma finally finding love in an unlikely place — the alien in the basement.
Expedition Amelia
National Geographic, 8pm
National Geographic Explorer-at-Large Dr. Robert Ballard, best known for his 1985 discovery of the Titanic, is setting out to solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart’s disappearance. “I have always been intrigued by the story of Amelia Earhart because she shocked the world doing what everyone thought was impossible, much like what I have attempted to do my entire career as a deep-sea explorer,” Ballard said. “Using state-of-the-art technology and decades of evidence collected in regard to her disappearance, I would say we have a real shot at rewriting history by solving one of the greatest mysteries of our time.”
NFL Football: Philadelphia at Dallas
NBC, 8:15pm Live
A big Sunday Night Football matchup between NFC East rivals is in store as Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Yellow Jack”
CBS, 9pm
In the new episode “Yellow Jack,” while Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) are aboard the USS Allegiance, the ship is placed under quarantine for possible Ebola exposure.
Bob’s Burgers: “Pig Trouble in Little Tina”
FOX, 9pm
Guest Star Alert!
Jenny Slate and Billy Eichner guest-voice when Tina dissects a fetal pig and science class gets spooky.
Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott return for the latest installment of their mystery franchise. “It’s all about magic,” hints Elliott. “It’s also got a lot of Clue elements, which are really fun. The director did a lot of nice, swiping camera angles, and you feel like you’re in a magic show.”
Watchmen
HBO, 9pm
New Series!
Damon Lindelof, the producer behind mind-boggling shows like Lost and The Leftovers, marks his TV return by bringing the famed bestselling graphic novel Watchmen into 2019 with a cast that includes Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson and many others. Set in Tulsa, the series picks up 30 years after the comic’s ending and explores what the world looks like now, when masked vigilantes are being treated as outlaws.
Ultimate Cowboy Showdown
INSP, 9pm
Season Finale!
Tonight, after a week of intense and grit-testing competition, country superstar Trace Adkins will crown a winner who will earn the title of Ultimate Cowboy.
Leavenworth
Starz, 9:30pm
New Docuseries!
Steven Soderbergh executive produces this true-crime docuseries that looks at the military justice system. It tells
