Sunday, June 16
Pirata & Capitano
Discovery Family Channel, 8:30am
New Series!
Pirata, Capitano and the crew of the ship Pink Skull are on a never-ending quest for treasure, adventure, fun and team spirit as they explore the mysterious islands of the Great Sea. In the premiere episode, “The Sunken Ship/Pegleg Squid’s Treasure,” after finding a piece of carved wood that looks like a fragment from the figurehead of a very old pirate ship, Pirata locates and explores a shipwreck. Later, Pirata and her crew hoist a treasure chest onboard and find a mysterious message containing a riddle signed by a famous pirate.
Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: U.S. vs. Chile
FOX, 12pm Live
The U.S. Women’s National Team takes on Group F opponent Chile in this FIFA Women’s World Cup match at Parc des Princes in Paris.
ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration
Disney Channel, 8pm Live
Radio Disney throws a family-friendly party for its fans with the newly renamed and rebranded awards show that celebrates the biggest and rising stars in music, television and movies. Sofia Carson hosts the live telecast from Los Angeles.
Good Witch: “The Honeymoon”
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Sam (James Denton) may be on their romantic honeymoon, but they still find time to help a new friend reconcile with her brother and save their family vineyard.
Fear the Walking Dead: “Humbug’s Gulch”
AMC, 9pm
June (Jenna Elfman) and Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) take shelter to hide from a threat, but a misunderstanding with a desperate survivor leads to trouble. Meanwhile, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Morgan (Lennie James) face a dangerous obstacle.
The Good Fight
CBS, 9pm
CBS airs a special event broadcast run of all Season 1 episodes of legal drama The Good Fight, the spinoff of The Good Wife that recently finished its third season on CBS All Access. The 10-episode season will air in order on Sundays beginning with the first two episodes, “Inauguration” and “First Week,” airing tonight. Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie and Audra McDonald star.
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
Alexa PenaVega and her real-life husband, Carlos PenaVega, star in this new mystery franchise. Allie (Alexa PenaVega) is a small-town New England wedding photographer who finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery when a groom is shot and killed during his ceremonial first dance. Allie pores over her photographs in search for clues, and she and Sam (Carlos PenaVega), the newest detective on the police force, join forces to search for the killer.
Game Changers: Inside the Video Game Wars
History, 9pm
This two-hour documentary looks at the personal battles that gave rise to the multi-billion-dollar video game industry. It is an epic, 50-year-long, multi-generational tale of brilliant innovations, colossal failures and ego-driven rivalries. The story is told in chronological order, and features the likes of Nolan Bushnell, cofounder of Atari, and many more experts in the gaming industry.
Endeavour
PBS, 9pm
Season Premiere!
A new season gets underway with the murder of a schoolgirl that brings Endeavour back to Oxford. When he refuses to accept that the main suspect is guilty,
