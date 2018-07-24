Sunday, July 29
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm
In tonight’s episode, Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live) competes against actor Taye Diggs. Next, the stars of Barely Famous, Sara and Erin Foster, compete with hopes of making it to the winner’s circle for the ultimate prize of $100,000.
Naked and Afraid of Sharks
Discovery Channel, 9pm
Shark Week 2018 ends tonight with this two-hour special featuring five Naked and Afraid all-stars — Ky Furneaux, Ryan Holt, Chris Fischer, Steven Lee Hall Jr. and Eva Rupert. Stranded on a barren island in the middle of the most shark-infested waters on earth, the group must survive for 14 days, exclusively on what the ocean provides.
Secrets of the Zoo
Nat Geo Wild, 9pm
New Series!
Ohio’s Columbus Zoo and Aquarium boasts 10,000 animals living on 12,000 pristine acres — and the legendary Jack Hanna as its director emeritus. Now Hanna, who lives in the zoo, and Nat Geo WILD take viewers on a deep-dive into the zoo to showcase the bonds between its animals and caretakers and to spotlight its conservation work, including an in-depth look at the on-site conservation park called The Wilds. “I’ve traveled all over the world and seen the most amazing animals, but nothing compares to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium,” said Hanna. “Secrets of the Zoo has filmed things here that I haven’t seen in 40 years of television. Prepare to be amazed.”
Endeavour on Masterpiece: “Icarus”
PBS, 9pm
Season Finale!
After a teacher mysteriously disappears, Morse goes undercover to investigate the dark world of a public school. With the unexpected discovery of a body, he questions whom to trust. Meanwhile, Thursday’s life is upended by his brother’s return.
To Tell the Truth
ABC, 10pm
Joel McHale (Community), Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), Constance Zimmer (UnREAL) and Paul “Pee-wee Herman” Reubens make up tonight’s celebrity panel.
Preacher: “Les Enfants du Sang”
AMC, 10pm
Tulip (Ruth Negga), Jesse (Dominic Cooper), Jody (Jeremy Childs) and T.C. (Colin Cunningham) hatch an ambitious plan to save both Gran’ma’s (Betty Buckley), and Tulip's lives. Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) explores a new friendship in New Orleans.
Shades of Blue: “Straight Through the Heart”
NBC, 10pm
Harlee (Jennifer Lopez) fights a frame job as Wozniak (Ray Liotta) tries to keep Bennett (Christopher James Baker) behind bars.
The Tunnel: Vengeance
PBS, 10:30pm
An increasingly isolated Karl makes a major breakthrough in the search for Saban, but his sense of triumph is short-lived when he discovers that someone close to him is in mortal danger.
Garage Sale Mysteries Preview Special
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 11pm
Lori Loughlin hosts this inside look at the second annual Garage Sale Mysteries programming stunt where the franchise premieres four original films over four consecutive August Sundays.
Monday, July 30
The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All
ABC, 8pm
Ahead of next week’s season finale, the men who vied for Becca Kufrin’s roses on The Bachelorette spill their secrets in this two-hour special.
