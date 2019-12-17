TV Best Bets_Week of 122219

Sunday, Dec. 22
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Final
NBC, 4pm
NBC airs a two-hour recap and highlights special featuring the best moments from figure skating’s ISU Grand Prix Final in Torino, Italy.
I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown
ABC, 7pm
Lucy and Linus’ little brother, ReRun, is canine-obsessed in this 2003 Peanuts gem. If you can’t play with Snoopy, the beagle’s desert-dwelling sibling Spike is the next best thing.
Christmas Crush
Ion Television, 7pm
One woman’s wish: Let my neighbor fall in love with me. The reality: wrong neighbor!
Christmas Wedding Runaway
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
A runaway bride does some soul-searching when she’s trapped in a snowed-in cabin with her grandmother and an old flame at Christmas.
Kids Say the Darndest Things
ABC, 8pm
You never know what children will come out with when Tiffany Haddish gets them talking about their favorite holiday traditions. Plus, the hilarious host plays Santa to find out which of her pint-size pals is on this year’s “nice list.”
Watson
Animal Planet, 8pm
Stand by to ram! The daring battles waged by charismatic Sea Shepherd Conservation Society founder Capt. Paul Watson and his crew were chronicled in the Animal Planet series Whale Wars (2008-15). Now, award-winning documentarian Lesley Chilcott combines archival clips of Watson’s fleet challenging whaling vessels, seal hunters and shark skinners with new interviews and gorgeous undersea footage.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Head Over ‘Hills’”
Bravo, 8pm
In this supersized episode, Cynthia invites Marlo to lunch to get to the bottom of “Snakegate,” and with the opening of the Bailey Wine Cellar, Nene extends an olive branch to Cynthia that surprises everyone. Post-engagement, Kenya, Cynthia, Kandi and their men come together for a triple date — but the tension between the Dalys leaves everyone with a bad taste in their mouths.
The Price Is Right at Night
CBS, 8pm
The game show stages two “holiday extravaganzas,” primetime specials in which stars play for charity. Tonight, it’s the cast of the CBS drama SEAL Team. Tomorrow, Seth Rogen.
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
When a big company decides to hold a contest to find the small American town that best represents Christmas — and offers some large rewards to the winner — the extremely competitive mayors of East and West Riverton decide to go all out to get their respective towns to the top of the holiday heap.
A Date by Christmas Eve
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
When Chelsea (Vanessa Lengies), the good-hearted brand strategist for the popular dating app The Nice List, discovers the app has granted her magical powers, she uses her newfound ability to make all of the “naughty” people in her life learn how to be good again. But when her plans go awry and Fisher (Evan Williams), her kindly neighbor, is magically added to the naughty list by mistake, Chelsea must race against time to set things right before Christmas Eve.
Christmas Double Feature
TCM, beg
