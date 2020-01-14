TV Best Bets_Week of 011920

Sunday, Jan. 19
NFL Football: AFC and NFC Championship Games
CBS & FOX, beginning at 3pm Live
The two teams competing in Super Bowl LIV (Feb. 2, FOX) are determined today as the AFC Championship Game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs airs on CBS and the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers airs on FOX.
Great Performances: “Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine”
PBS, 6pm
In this star-studded awards ceremony, actors and filmmakers are honored for creating films that resonate with older viewers. Celebrating movies that matter, these awards champion movies for grownups, by grownups.
Tennis: Australian Open: First Round
ESPN2, 7pm Live
The 2020 Grand Slam season starts at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, where Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are reigning singles champions. ESPN2 and ESPN share coverage of the tournament through Feb. 2.
Batwoman: “How Queer Everything Is Today!”
The CW, 8pm
While Gotham busies itself reacting to Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) awkward encounter, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) celebrates her ultimate act of vengeance with Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield). As they tackle the newest threat to Gotham, Luke (Camrus Johnson) prioritizes protecting Batwoman’s secret, and Kate must decide what she is willing to do to honor Batwoman’s identity ... and her own.
Howards End
PBS, 8pm
Mrs. Wilcox surprises her family with a final request regarding Howards End. The Schlegels face eviction from their house. The Schlegel sisters take up the cause of Jacky Bast’s husband.
Ray Donovan
S
Related Media: