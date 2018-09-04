Sunday, Sept. 9
Tennis: US Open: Men’s Final
ESPN, 4pm Live
The year’s final Grand Slam comes to a conclusion at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y., with the men’s singles final match.
Rel
FOX, 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific (after football game)
New Series!
In this multi-camera sitcom based on his life, Lil Rel Howery plays Rel, a Chicago husband and father who finds out his wife has been sleeping with his barber. When his ex and their kids move to Cleveland, Rel must rebuild his life as a long-distance single dad. Helping him pick up the pieces are his brother (Jordan L. Jones), his best friend (Jessica Moore), his dad (Sinbad) and his pastor (also played by Howery).
The Bad Seed
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Rob Lowe directs, executive produces and stars in this remake of the classic 1956 psychological thriller as a father who begins to suspect that his beloved daughter may not be who he thought she was after a horrible tragedy takes place at her school. Patty McCormack, who at the time was the youngest actor ever nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar when she played the “bad seed” in the original film, is cast here as a psychiatrist who treats the girl.
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm
Season Premiere!
There is no such thing as a boring day at Dr. Susan Kelleher’s South Florida exotic animal emergency room, where she and her staff treat unusual animals from big cats to hedgehogs, birds, reptiles, rabbits and any other animal imaginable. “Your ‘strange’ is my normal,” laughs Dr. K.
NFL Football: Chicago at Green Bay
NBC, 8:15pm Live
Sunday Night Football kicks off its 2018 season in Green Bay, Wis., as Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in an NFC North rivalry game at Lambeau Field.
The 2019 Miss America Competition
ABC, 9pm Live
The 2019 Miss America Competition airs live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., and this year’s show has a new mission: to highlight women from all walks of life who are advancing the message of female empowerment. “We are no longer a pageant. Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent and empowerment,” says Gretchen Carlson, chair of the Miss America Organization board of trustees. The 51 competitors will no longer be judged on physical appearance — there’s no more swimsuit category, and the former evening gown competition has been revamped — but the talent portion of the contest remains.
The Deuce
HBO, 9pm
Season Premiere!
The nine-episode second season returns to the world of 1977 — the Golden Age of Porn — capturing Times Square at its most garish and volatile. James Franco reprises his roles as both Vincent Martino, a successful manager of several mob-backed nightspots, and his twin brother, Frankie Martino, whose own business ventures are more fraught. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Candy is now a rising director of ambitious porn films. Joining the cast is Luke Kirby (Rectify) as an incoming Koch administration official bent on reform, with Jamie Neumann (The Looming Tower) reprising her role as Ashley, a former sex worker turned activist.
The Miniaturist
PBS, 9pm
New Miniseries!
See what happens when
Related Media: