Sunday, Aug. 25
Little League Baseball World Series: Championship
ABC, 3pm Live
The U.S. champion takes on the international champion today at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa., for the 2019 Little League World Series title.
Major League Baseball: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers
ESPN, 7pm Live
ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball features the finale of a three-game interleague series between the N.Y. Yankees and the L.A. Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Killer Motive
Oxygen, 7pm
New Series!
This new eight-episode series from the producers of NBC’s Dateline is hosted by two award-winning journalists, NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk and Emmy Award winner Troy Roberts. Each hourlong episode will uncover dark and twisted motives, from vengeance to jealousy to greed, that led to gruesome killings.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Trouble in Paradise”
Bravo, 8pm
The ladies enjoy a day of adventure in the Cayman Islands. Ashley and Candiace bury their issues over yoga. Robyn decides to confront Gizelle about her behavior at her open house, catching her fellow green-eyed bandit off guard. Meanwhile, Katie’s behavior continues to grow more questionable — but things go from bad to worse when she decides to make a big statement.
Chesapeake Shores
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
The coastal series, based on books by Sherryl Woods, returns for a fourth season. With Kevin (Brendan Penny) mulling marriage with Sarah (Jessica Sipos), and Jess (Laci J. Mailey) and David (Carlo Marks) running their new B&B in Tanglewood, Abby (Meghan Ory) and Mick (Treat Williams) both discover that their careers are in jeopardy. Jesse Metcalfe, Barbara Niven and Diane Ladd also star.
Kingdom of the White Wolf
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm
This three-part special, airing back-to-back-to-back, pulls back the legends, myths and fears that surround wolves and reveals their true nature as powerful, playful and closely bonded animals. The special, revealed through the lens of National Geographic explorer Ronan Donovan, travels to the remote Canadian Arctic Archipelago of Ellesmere Island to observe a pack of Arctic wolves as they freely hunt, howl and raise their matriarch-led families completely unaware, unfettered and unafraid of any danger posed by humans.
NFL Preseason: Pittsburgh at Tennessee
NBC, 8pm Live
Week 3 of the NFL preseason wraps up on NBC with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for a tune-up game against the Titans.
Power
Starz, 8pm
Season Premiere!
The sixth and final season has been dubbed “The Final Betrayal.” James (Omari Hardwick) is intent on revenge and success — but can he go legit and leave his criminal endeavors behind? Meanwhile, what happened after Angela (Lela Loren) was shot by Tommy (Joseph Sikora) in the Season 5 finale?
Instinct
CBS, 9pm
Series Finale!
CBS won’t be picking up Instinct for a third season, so the season finale episode, “Grey Matter,” will also be the series finale. A gruesome discovery in a city pond leads Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) to investigate a young man’s murder.
Halston
CNN, 9pm
This documentary that debuted to acclaim at this year’s Sundan
