Sunday, April 7
“The Facts of Life” Marathon
MeTV, 5pm
In celebration of the boarding school-based sitcom’s 40th anniversary, Lisa Whelchel, who played wealthy Blair Warner, hosts a three-hour marathon of her favorite episodes.
Murder for Hire
Oxygen, 7pm
New Series!
It’s an exclusive look into the dark world of contract killings, showcasing some of the most fascinating murder-for-hire cases ever caught on tape. In an alarming trend, investigators are seeing a sharp increase in hired hits across the country, shockingly from housewives, wealthy bankers, military officers and even grandmothers.
’80s in the Sand
AXS TV, 8pm
New Series!
Music icons of the 1980s highlight this four-part series filmed at the popular 80s in the Sand music festival in the Dominican Republic, a weeklong celebration of all things ’80s. Each episode is hosted by a different ’80s TV and radio personality, who will guide viewers through the festival’s sights and sounds, and sit down to interview top performers. The series kicks off tonight as former MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown hangs out with Poison frontman Bret Michaels.
Killing Eve
BBC America & AMC, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the hit series picks up 30 seconds after the shocking final scene of Season 1. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer return as Eve and Villanelle in this story of two women bound by a mutual obsession and a lethally amusing sense of style.
54th Academy of Country Music Awards
CBS, 8pm Live
Reba McEntire returns to host the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Top nominees include Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha and producer Ian Fitchuk. Jason Aldean receives the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award.
Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live
Discovery Channel, 8pm Live
This live, two-hour event is hosted by Josh Gates, who is joined by renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass and Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. The event offers a rare look at the inner chambers of a recently excavated archaeological site containing tombs with 40 mummies believed to be part of the noble elite. The identity of the mummy within a mysterious sarcophagus buried deep within the complex has remained a mystery for more than 3,000 years — until (possibly) now, when it will be opened live.
World of Dance: “The Duels 4”
NBC, 8pm
The Duels round concludes tonight.
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm
Lucille assists an elderly hoarder struggling to keep her independence, and Sister Hilda and the team work hard to help a Ghanaian family with an undiagnosed illness.
MLB Baseball: L.A. Dodgers at Colorado
ESPN, 8:30pm Live
ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball features an NL West rivalry game between the defending NL champion L.A. Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.
A Discovery of Witches
AMC & BBC America, 9pm
Network Premiere!
This adaptation of Deborah Harkness’ contemporary fantasy novel lands on network TV after previously being only available to stream. The show follows the intersection of the worlds of witches, vampires and daemons as they search fo
