Sunday, July 22
Golf: Open Championship: Final Round
Golf Channel & NBC, beginning at 4:30am Live
The 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland concludes with the final round today on Golf Channel and NBC.
Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter
SundanceTV, 10am
Catch this round of candid and lively discussions with producers Salim Akil, Black Lightning (The CW); Jason Blum, Sharp Objects (HBO); Simon Kinberg, Legion (FX); Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead (AMC) and Outcast (Cinemax); Shawn Levy, Stranger Things (Netflix); Jonathan Nolan, Westworld (HBO); and Melissa Rosenberg, Jessica Jones (Netflix).
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
NBCSN, 2pm Live
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer and other top Monster Energy Cup Series drivers compete on New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s 1.058-mile oval for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.
Shark Week 2018
Discovery Channel, 7pm
Having first debuted on July 17, 1988, Discovery’s premier annual programming event celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. To celebrate the milestone, this year’s weeklong event will feature over 19 hours of programming that not only provides more fascinating insights thanks to groundbreaking shark-research technology, but also includes a slew of celebrities, including the stars of ABC’s Shark Tank; Bear Grylls of NBC’s Running Wild; and top athletes Aaron Rodgers, Rob Gronkowski, Ronda Rousey and Lindsey Vonn. Things kick off tonight with the special Alien Sharks: Greatest Hits.
Bear vs. Shark
Discovery Channel, 8pm
Bear Grylls, who hosted the Discovery Channel hit Man vs. Wild from 2006-11 and is now the star of NBC’s celebrity survival series Running Wild With Bear Grylls, returns to his former network in this Shark Week 30th anniversary special. A survival expert, Grylls has outlasted the most extreme environments — from the frozen peaks of Everest to the blazing sands of the Sahara — but what will happen as he goes head-to-head with sharks when they have the home-field advantage?
Shaq Does Shark Week
Discovery Channel, 9pm
In the hopes of securing the ultimate symbol of fame and fortune — his very own week — NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal inadvertently signed himself up to be thrust into the teeth of the 30th anniversary of Shark Week. There’s only one problem: Shaq doesn’t do sharks. To overcome his fear of those animals, he’s going to need some help. Enter ex-Marine and comedian Rob Riggle, who will help train Shaq at Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas for the big plunge.
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the Menu
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
Cooking show host Billie Blessings (Holly Robinson Peete) finds herself in hot water when a dead body turns up in the car of one of her guests, a temperamental celebrity chef with a dark past. Rick Fox also stars.
Endeavour on Masterpiece: “Quartet”
PBS, 9pm
The investigation of an assassination attempt is quickly brought to an unexpected end, but Morse continues to probe. He’s soon embroiled in the dark dealings of espionage, big business and a long-held secret at the heart of the Oxford community.
Ghosted: "Hello Boys"