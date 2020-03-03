TV Best Bets_Week of 030820

Sunday, March 8
James Stewart Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Two James Stewart-led Westerns are featured in TCM’s primetime lineup tonight. Up first is 1966’s The Rare Breed, a comedy/drama in which Stewart portrays a wrangler hired to transport a valuable bull to a ranch. Maureen O’Hara and Brian Keith also star. The second feature on the bill is The Far Country(1954), in which Stewart portrays an adventurer who clashes with a crooked sheriff while driving a herd of cattle into the Yukon. Ruth Roman and Walter Brennan costar.
God Friended Me: “The Atheist Papers”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “The Atheist Papers,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) must set aside his hard feelings when the God Account suggests he help a renowned author and atheist (guest star Kevin Carroll) who was critical of Miles’ podcast.
The Simpsons: “Screenless”
FOX, 8pm
In the new episode “Screenless,” when Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) implements a screen time limit for the whole family, she realizes that she is the one addicted to devices. Werner Herzog and Dr. Drew Pinsky lend guest voices.
Duncanville: “Witch Day”
FOX, 8:30pm
In the new episode “Witch Day,” Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) sees the town’s annual Witch Day as a chance to impress Mia (voice of Rashida Jones), who thinks the celebration is sexist and barbaric.
Family Karma
Bravo, 9pm
New Series!
This new docuseries gives viewers a never-before-seen look inside the intriguing lives of seven young Indian American friends. Growing up in traditional, multigenerational households, the group is bonded by their strong cultural ties and vibrant Miami social lives. While their parents and grandparents instill cherished customs, these adult children are drifting more toward the “American way,” and the two worlds collide in the most unexpected ways.
Race for the White House: “Wilson v. Roosevelt v. Taft”
CNN, 9pm
The 1912 presidential race is an election featuring four remarkable candidates — former Republican President Theodore Roosevelt, his anointed heir President William Howard Taft, scholarly and religious Democrat Woodrow Wilson, and socialist firebrand Eugene Debs.
Supergirl: “The Bodyguard”
The CW, 9pm
Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help.
Worst Cooks in America
Food Network, 9pm
Season Finale!
The remaining kitchen disasters turned culinary masters must prove they’ve learned their lessons from chef Anne Burrell and Food Network’s Alton Brown. Only one will walk away with the $25,000 grand prize.
Bob’s Burgers: “Yurty Rotten Scoundrels”
FOX, 9pm
In the new episode “Yurty Rotten Scoundrels,” when Gayle (voice of Megan Mullally) decides to host an artists’ workshop in a yurt and has only one attendee, Linda (voice of John Roberts) feels compelled to go to support her sister.
The Outsider
HBO, 9pm
Series Finale!
