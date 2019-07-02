Sunday, July 7
Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Final Match
FOX, 11am Live
The FIFA Women’s World Cup final showdown takes place today at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France.
Burden of Truth: “Manic Street Preacher”
The CW, 8pm
Sleepless and suppressing her feelings, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) begins to unravel as she struggles to maintain her job at Steadman Lavery while preparing for jury selection in another case. Billy (Peter Mooney) uncovers evidence from Shane (Andrew Chown) that may provide an alternate theory about the murder.
Good Witch: “The Road Trip”
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
The Merriwick women venture to Cassie’s (Catherine Bell) alma mater, where she helps an old college friend (guest star Kathy Najimy) while prospective student Grace (Bailee Madison) connects with her homesick weekend host.
Evel Live 2
History, 8pm Live
History’s third annual Car Week programming event kicks off tonight with the return of a live broadcast in which freestyle motocrossers Axell Hodges and Vicki Golden attempt to break world records with three jaw-dropping motorcycle stunts. Motorsports icon Travis Pastrana returns to cohost the special.
Instinct: “Broken Record”
CBS, 9pm
Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) investigate the murder of an aspiring musician who was gunned down on a roller coaster at an amusement park in the new episode “Broken Record.”
The Movies
CNN, 9pm
New Series!
Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog, who have produced a number of documentaries about historical decades for CNN, are back with this six-part series focused on movies. With each two-hour episode focused on a decade or specific time period, beginning tonight with “The Eighties,” the series explores the cultural, societal and political shifts that have framed the evolution of American cinema.
Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian
E!, 9pm
Season Premiere!
With the guidance of Khloé Kardashian, along with her premier group of health, beauty and style experts, a new group of men and women get the encouragement they need to make incredible emotional and physical transformations. Season 3 tells their uplifting stories.
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
National Geographic, 9pm
This two-hour documentary from Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Tom Jennings relies on the words and images of the era — including archival TV footage, home movies, radio broadcasts, NASA film and Mission Control audio — to tell the story of the Apollo Space Program.
Endeavour: “Degüello”
PBS, 9pm
Season Finale!
As Season 6 of the Masterpiece Mystery! favorite concludes, loyalties are tested in the Thames Valley Constabulary. A body is found in a library, tragedy hits a high-rise apartment building and the clues to finally solving a colleague’s murder emerge.
The Day We Walked on the Moon
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm
Witness one of the most important 24-hour periods in American history as told by the people who witnessed it with this minute-by-minute account of the day mankind first stepped onto the moon. Astronauts (including Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins), members of Mission Control, pop culture notables and the children of
