Sunday, Dec. 8
College Football Playoff Selection Show
ESPN, 12pm Live
The final College Football Playoff rankings of the season are revealed today on ESPN, and we’ll know which four teams will be competing in the CFP semifinal games taking place Dec. 28. Hoping for a spot in the top four are Ohio State, LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Utah.
Prancer Returns
Freeform, 12pm
Eight-year-old Charlie finds a baby reindeer on the way home from school and is convinced it is one of Santa’s, in need of assistance to get back to the North Pole before Christmas.
2019 Miss Universe
FOX, 7pm Live
Women representing more than 90 countries compete in the Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Steve Harvey hosts.
Christmas in Paris
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
A gorgeous French multimillionaire comes to Montana to do a deal and photoshoot with a major cosmetics company and meets the woman of his dreams — the beautiful art director on his shoot. When the two jet off to Paris on a whirlwind Christmas adventure, they each think that their happiness could last forever. But in the middle of their magical Parisian getaway, she discovers a secret about him that could push them apart forever.
AFV: America, This Is You!
ABC, 8pm
In celebration of AFV’s milestone 30-year anniversary, this special retrospective will take a closer look at the history of the iconic series, including how it originated, the evolution over 30 seasons and its significant influence on pop culture. Current host Alfonso Ribeiro and former hosts Bob Saget and Tom Bergeron reminisce about AFV’s legacy and their individual styles of hosting.
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
CNN, 8pm Live
Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa cohost this annual celebration honoring this year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes and the 2019 CNN Hero of the Year.
Supergirl: “Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 1”
The CW, 8pm
The CW’s annual crossover event among its DC Comics-inspired Arrowverse series begins tonight. The epic tale spans five shows beginning this month and concluding in January and is based on a classic DC story published in 1985-86. Notable guest stars in the event include Kevin Conroy as a future Bruce Wayne; Tom Welling reprising his Smallville role as Clark Kent; Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor; and, for the first time, Black Lightning characters making appearances in a crossover.
Kids Baking Championship: North Pole Edition
Food Network, 8pm
The bakers must think on their feet, as Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge them to fill a mini fireplace mantel with “Santastic Sweets.” Special guest Casey Webb weighs in to help determine the winner of the baker’s dream prize package of top-of-the-line baking equipment worth over $10,000.
Christmas at Dollywood
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
A New York City event planner (Danica McKellar) returns to her hometown in Tennessee to plan the celebration for the 30th anniversary of Smoky Mountain Christmas at iconic Dollywood. What she doesn’t bargain for is having to work side-by-side with the park’s head of operations (Niall Matter), who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own.
Grounded for Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Related Media: