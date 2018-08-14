Sunday, Aug. 19
Born Behind Bars: “Why Be Good?/We Have an Emergency”
A&E, 11am
The controversial program where pregnant incarcerated women give birth and raise their children within a maximum security prison airs two back-to-back episodes. In the first, “Why Be Good?,” Jeanie goes into premature labor and is rushed to the hospital, Brandi gets into trouble and confronts the woman she thinks snitched on her, and Stephanie’s mother wants baby Abigail to come live with her. Then, in “We Have an Emergency,” a mother’s worst nightmare occurs as Jeanie’s son Nollan stops breathing during a routine doctor’s visit. Maranda, who is fed up with being a nanny, moves out of the Wee Ones unit. Taylor sees her premature twins for the first time since their birth.
Verizon IndyCar Series: ABC Supply 500
NBCSN, 2pm Live
Top IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay and others compete in the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.
Golf: 2018 U.S. Amateur Championship
FOX, 4:30pm Live
Joe Buck calls the action alongside lead analyst Paul Azinger from Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Major League Baseball: N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia (at Williamsport)
ESPN, 7pm Live
Coinciding with the Little League Baseball World Series, the 2018 MLB Little League Classic features the N.Y. Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.
Dying to Belong
Oxygen, 7pm
New Series!
Each episode of this series, from the producers of Snapped, explores fatal stories where obsession, desperation and the need to belong pushed individuals over the edge to carry out unthinkable crimes. Through firsthand testimony and never-before-seen video footage, each episode unearths true accounts of individuals who became so hungry for access to exclusive worlds that they were willing to commit heinous crimes.
The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time
Syfy, 8pm
Original Film!
Syfy’s cult film franchise has been to space, featured Tara Reid’s character April giving birth inside a shark as it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and, at the end of last year’s fifth movie (subtitled Global Swarming), saw its hero Fin (Ian Ziering) wandering a Sharknado-devastated Earth. How much crazier can the series get in its sixth and final installment? Well, how about time travel? In the sixth film, Fin must go back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all. Can he and the gang set everything right and save the world once and for all?
SOS: How to Survive: “Hurricane Maria”
The Weather Channel, 8pm
Imagine holding a door shut against a hurricane’s battering winds for six hours. In this inspiring episode, the docuseries visits Puerto Rico to meet islanders who survived the 2017 devastation wrought by Mother Nature. Plus: What to do if you find yourself in this dangerous situation.
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm
Tonight’s episode features Bobby Moynihan vs. Jon Lovitz in a clash of Saturday Night Live alumni, then Andy Richter (Conan) goes up against Ken Marino (Fresh Off the Boat).
Alaskan Bush People
Discovery Channel, 9pm
Season Premiere!
Follow the further adventures of the Br
