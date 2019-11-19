Sunday, Nov. 24
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Series: NHK Trophy
NBC, 4pm
The ISU Grand Prix Series comes to Sapporo, Japan, for the NHK Trophy as the world’s best figure skaters and ice dancers compete for a spot in the final next month in Italy.
A Christmas Recipe for Romance
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
When a prestigious food festival and cooking competition comes to her small town, Abby (Madeline Leon) hopes the increase in reservations will be enough to save her family’s struggling inn. A dash of Christmas magic lands a well-known and slightly disgraced celebrity chef on her doorstep, and Abby sees a chance to not only save her business, but also help him regain his reputation.
2019 American Music Awards
ABC, 8pm Live
Airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the AMAs is the largest fan-voted awards show in the world and will recognize the most popular artists and albums of 2019.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Love, Marriage, and Sour Peaches”
Bravo, 8pm
On top of the float for WorldPride, Cynthia and Nene come face-to-face for the first time since their fallout last year. Porsha grasps the reality that Dennis was unfaithful and plans for her future as a single, working mom. Kenya is forced to acknowledge the growing divide in her long-distance marriage.
God Friended Me: “Prophet & Loss”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “Prophet & Loss,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) gets the name of Cara’s (Violett Beane) stepfather (guest star Tom Everett Scott), and they learn that he is potentially involved with an insider trading scheme.
The Simpsons: “Thanksgiving of Horror”
FOX, 8pm
In a special Thanksgiving edition of “Treehouse of Horror,” the Simpsons are forced to face various Thanksgiving nightmares, including the first Thanksgiving, an AI mishap and a dangerous space mission complicated by a sentient cranberry sauce. Werner Herzog provides a guest voice in the new episode “Thanksgiving of Horror.”
Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
In the follow-up to 2017’s A Gift to Remember, Ali Liebert and Peter Porte reprise their roles as Darcy and Aiden. Now celebrating their second Christmas together, the couple face an unexpected guest, and a fight to save a beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. Tina Lifford also stars.
Christmas 9 to 5
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Jennifer (Tiya Sircar) is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. When she goes undercover in a department store as a 9-to-5 sales clerk from Black Friday to Christmas Eve, she finds her true calling and meets the man of her dreams. It’s a Christmas she will never forget. George Wendt also stars.
NFL Football: Green Bay at San Francisco
NBC, 8:15pm Live
Two of the NFC’s top teams meet on Sunday Night Football as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) are at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., to face Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (9-1).
Bless the Harts: “Mega-Lo-Memories”
FOX, 8:30pm
When the Harts want to continue their Thanksgiving tradition of Black Friday shopping instead of e
