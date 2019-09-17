Sunday, Sept. 22
Hetty Feather
BYUtv, 7pm
Season Premiere!
This popular British children’s series follows the adventures and trials of an orphan named Hetty Feather (Isabel Clifton), who lives in a Victorian foundling hospital.
Dwight in Shining Armor
BYUtv, 7:30pm
Season Premiere!
The adventure continues for Dwight (Sloane Morgan Siegel), a 21st-century teen who has accidentally awoken a gothic princess (Caitlin Carmichael), her court magician (Joel McCrary) and scores of medieval villains.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Reunion Part 2”
Bravo, 8pm
Monique and Candiace address their broken relationship and the breach of trust that lead to its downfall. Robyn’s future with Juan is put into question. Gizelle and Monique address their ongoing feud in hopes of finally putting it to bed.
Relative Race
BYUtv, 8pm
Season Premiere!
The family history-based competitive reality show returns for a new season that follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time as they race throughout the United States.
71st Primetime Emmy Awards
FOX, 8pm Live
FOX has decided to forgo a host for the annual television awards ceremony, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. HBO’s drama Game of Thrones and Amazon Prime Video’s comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dominate the nominations in categories that recognize excellence in the television industry.
Country Music: “The Sons and Daughters of America (1964-1968)”
PBS, 8pm
During a time of social upheaval in the nation, country music reflects a changing America, with Loretta Lynn speaking to women everywhere, Merle Haggard becoming the “Poet of the Common Man” and audiences looking beyond race to embrace Charley Pride.
The Circus
Showtime, 8pm
New Episodes!
With a large field of presidential candidates battling for the White House, Showtime cameras are busy crisscrossing the country following an unprecedented cast of Democratic candidates in their quest to face off against Donald Trump. Eight new episodes will air this fall.
NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Cleveland
NBC, 8:15pm Live
In this Week 3 Sunday Night Football game, Jared Goff and the 2018 NFC champion L.A. Rams are at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium to square off against Baker Mayfield and the Browns.
Worst Cooks in America
Food Network, 9pm
Season Finale!
The final two recruits attempt to create impressive dishes that require skills they’ve learned in boot camp while their mothers secretly watch from the next room. Next, chefs Anne Burrell and Bobby Flay teach their recruits how to make a three-course, restaurant-quality meal they’ll have to re-create in order to impress a panel of culinary experts. Judges Vivian Chan, Martina McBride and Donal Skehan taste the dishes in a blind taste test to determine the winner of the $25,000 grand prize.
Mystery 101: Dead Talk
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
New week, new mystery! Amy (Jill Wagner) heads to Seattle to give a TED Talk-style lecture. When a tech genius dies, Amy suspects foul play. When local cops shut her out, Travis (Kristoffer Polaha) joins forces with Amy to figure out this
Related Media: