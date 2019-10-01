Sunday, Oct. 6
Kids Say the Darndest Things: “You’re Famous, but You Ain’t All That”
ABC, 8pm
New Series!
The premiere episode’s first guests include a panel of future rock princesses that question host Tiffany Haddish’s friendship with one of their favorite musicians, two 6-year-olds discussing all the weird things grownups do and a musical prodigy that has Tiffany singing the blues. Later, Tiffany convinces some kids to film a commercial for her fake product, She Ready Dessert Ketchup.
Batwoman
The CW, 8pm
New Series!
Ruby Rose stars as Kate Kane in The CW’s latest entry in its universe of DC Comics-inspired superhero series. Kate is Bruce Wayne’s cousin, and three years after Wayne (and his secret alter-ego Batman) mysteriously disappeared, the city of Gotham is overrun with criminal gangs. Can Kate overcome her own demons to become the new hero Gotham needs? An encore of the series premiere episode will air Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 9pm.
Alaska: The Last Frontier
Discovery Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
As the series that documents the lives of the Alaskan homesteading Kilcher family returns, a new generation must rise up like never before to take on new challenges and fresh opportunities to lead the Kilchers into the future.
The Simpsons: “Go Big or Go Homer”
FOX, 8pm
Guest Star Alert!
When Homer is demoted to supervising interns, he inspires a go-getter millennial (voiced by guest star Michael Rappaport) to start his own business.
My Wife’s Secret Life
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
After a one-night stand, Laurel’s lover begins stalking her and devises a deadly scheme to destroy her life. Kate Villanova, Matthew MacCaull, Jason Cermak and Marnie Mahannah star.
The Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm
Season Premiere!
Season 10 will be the last for Michonne, so we could see a heartbreaking end to her storyline as the Whisperers and Alpha continue to terrorize the communities. The question of what to do and the fear the Whisperers breed will infect the survivors and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. Joining the cast for this season are Thora Birch (American Beauty) as Gamma and Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers) as Virgil, a highly intelligent and resourceful man who is desperately trying to get home to his family.
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS, 9pm
Guest Star Alert!
The NCIS team splits up to handle multiple cases across the globe in the new episode “Decoy,” featuring guest star Bill Goldberg playing a U.S. Department of Justice agent.
Supergirl: “Event Horizon”
The CW, 9pm
Season Premiere!
Kara (Melissa Benoist) is surprised to find that CatCo has a new owner who has brought in a star reporter. New couples emerge and explore their budding relationships while J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) receives an unexpected visitor.
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
Danica McKellar stars as Angie Dove, host of a popular Philadelphia-based reality show dedicated to helping singles find their soulmates. Soon after one of her couples gets engaged on TV, the bride
